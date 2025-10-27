“I am not a troublesome person, I only speak when silence would betray the truth” — Ken Agyapong

Standing before delegates in Ghana’s Northern Region, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong declared that he is not a troublesome person but a patriot defending the integrity of his party and the nation.

“I am not a troublesome person,” he said calmly but firmly, drawing the attention of the crowd. His message was one of conviction — that true leadership is not about anger or noise, but about truth, justice, and unity.

“I only speak when silence would betray the truth,” he continued. “When injustice becomes a norm, speaking up is not trouble — it is duty.”

Agyapong reminded party faithful that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was founded on the ideals of truth, fairness, and courage, warning that those values must not be sacrificed for political convenience.

“Our forebears built this tradition on truth and courage,” he said. “We cannot destroy it with deceit and intimidation.”

He recounted irregularities that plagued the recent party primaries, citing alleged instances of vote tampering and intimidation. “In some constituencies, I had sixty votes, yet the records said five — even zero. Is this the democracy our forefathers fought for?” he asked, as the hall fell silent.

Despite his frustrations, Agyapong stressed that his goal is not division but reform. “I do not seek to divide this party,” he said. “Unity without justice is false peace. We must protect the rule of law and the dignity of every member.”

He condemned threats faced by his campaign team but called for reconciliation grounded in fairness. “We can only move forward when every member feels protected and every delegate’s voice is respected,” he noted.

To critics who label him as confrontational, Agyapong offered a sharp response: “My passion for truth is not troublemaking — it is statesmanship. My refusal to stay silent is not rebellion — it is patriotism.”

He concluded with a reflection on the kind of leadership Ghana needs. “I am for peace,” he said. “But peace must not silence justice. I am for unity, but not at the expense of truth.”

As the crowd rose to applaud, Agyapong’s words echoed beyond the hall — a call for justice as the foundation of peace and a reminder that courage, not conformity, defines true leadership.