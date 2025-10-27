Ato Forson to present 2026 budget on November 13

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson is set to present the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament on Wednesday, November 13, 2025, pending formal approval by the House.

The presentation will mark the first full-year budget under President John Dramani Mahama’s administration since his return to power and is expected to outline the government’s long-term vision for rebuilding the economy after months of stabilization efforts.

According to sources at the Finance Ministry, the upcoming budget will depart from the transitional fiscal path of the 2025 budget, which largely operated within the framework inherited from the previous administration. The 2026 document will, instead, unveil the government’s own policy direction, focusing on jobs, inclusive growth, and sustainable fiscal management.

Under the Public Financial Management Act, the Finance Minister is required to present the national budget to Parliament by November 15 each year on behalf of the President.

Ahead of the presentation, the Ministry has held extensive stakeholder consultations with industry leaders, civil society groups, and development partners to refine expenditure priorities and policy measures. Insiders say these discussions have been pivotal in shaping a fiscal blueprint aimed at balancing social support with prudent economic management.

Dr. Forson has hinted that the 2026 Budget will prioritise job creation and economic expansion, directing investment toward sectors that can boost productivity, innovation, and youth employment. The document is also expected to introduce a comprehensive tax reform agenda—broadening the revenue base while easing the burden on households and small businesses.

Sources further indicate that some existing levies, including the COVID-19 levy, may be reviewed or scrapped to stimulate private sector activity and restore consumer confidence.

With Ghana projected to exit the IMF programme in May 2026, the upcoming budget will serve as a roadmap for a post-IMF economy, detailing strategies to maintain fiscal discipline, attract investment, and ensure macroeconomic stability.

Economists say attention will be focused on how the government plans to manage debt servicing, reduce the fiscal deficit, and sustain critical spending on infrastructure, education, and healthcare without compromising stability.

As anticipation builds, analysts view this budget as the defining economic statement of the Mahama administration’s second year—one that could set the tone for Ghana’s recovery, resilience, and long-term growth.