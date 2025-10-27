ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ato Forson to present 2026 budget on November 13

  Mon, 27 Oct 2025
Economy & Investments Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson
MON, 27 OCT 2025
Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson is set to present the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament on Wednesday, November 13, 2025, pending formal approval by the House.

The presentation will mark the first full-year budget under President John Dramani Mahama’s administration since his return to power and is expected to outline the government’s long-term vision for rebuilding the economy after months of stabilization efforts.

According to sources at the Finance Ministry, the upcoming budget will depart from the transitional fiscal path of the 2025 budget, which largely operated within the framework inherited from the previous administration. The 2026 document will, instead, unveil the government’s own policy direction, focusing on jobs, inclusive growth, and sustainable fiscal management.

Under the Public Financial Management Act, the Finance Minister is required to present the national budget to Parliament by November 15 each year on behalf of the President.

Ahead of the presentation, the Ministry has held extensive stakeholder consultations with industry leaders, civil society groups, and development partners to refine expenditure priorities and policy measures. Insiders say these discussions have been pivotal in shaping a fiscal blueprint aimed at balancing social support with prudent economic management.

Dr. Forson has hinted that the 2026 Budget will prioritise job creation and economic expansion, directing investment toward sectors that can boost productivity, innovation, and youth employment. The document is also expected to introduce a comprehensive tax reform agenda—broadening the revenue base while easing the burden on households and small businesses.

Sources further indicate that some existing levies, including the COVID-19 levy, may be reviewed or scrapped to stimulate private sector activity and restore consumer confidence.

With Ghana projected to exit the IMF programme in May 2026, the upcoming budget will serve as a roadmap for a post-IMF economy, detailing strategies to maintain fiscal discipline, attract investment, and ensure macroeconomic stability.

Economists say attention will be focused on how the government plans to manage debt servicing, reduce the fiscal deficit, and sustain critical spending on infrastructure, education, and healthcare without compromising stability.

As anticipation builds, analysts view this budget as the defining economic statement of the Mahama administration’s second year—one that could set the tone for Ghana’s recovery, resilience, and long-term growth.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Mahama’s appointees have stayed scandal-free for 10 months — Anti-corruption group Mahama’s appointees have stayed scandal-free for 10 months — Anti-corruption gro...

1 hour ago

Internal propaganda partly caused NPP’s miserable defeat in 2024 elections — Kennedy Agyapong Internal propaganda partly caused NPP’s miserable defeat in 2024 elections — Ken...

1 hour ago

I supported NPP with cash and logistics during 2024 elections after I lost — Kennedy Agyapong I supported NPP with cash and logistics during 2024 elections after I lost — Ken...

2 hours ago

Court warns Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi to appear with counsel or face trial in absentia Court warns Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi to appear with counsel or face trial in absentia

2 hours ago

Education Ministry says use of mother tongue applies only from Kindergarten to Primary 3 Education Ministry says use of mother tongue applies only from Kindergarten to P...

3 hours ago

Paul Biya, President of Cameroon, was re-elected with 54 percent of the vote. By Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO (AFP) Rival rejects Cameroon's 92-year-old Biya's eighth term

3 hours ago

Deputy Education Minister Clement Apaak Mandatory use of mother-tongue applies to only KG and lower primary — Education ...

3 hours ago

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim Use of local language in early grades not debatable — Shamima Muslim

3 hours ago

Legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare Ghana must make STEM engaging from basic school onward — Prof Azar

3 hours ago

Professor Stephen Kwaku Asareleft and Sir Sam Jonah Producing more lawyers doesn’t doom a nation — Prof Azar tells Sam Jonah

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line