Gunmen kill three, injure two in Binduri attack amid renewed Bawku tensions

Five people, including a radio presenter, came under gunfire when unidentified assailants stormed a residence in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region on Sunday, October 26, 2025.

According to eyewitness accounts, the attackers opened fire without warning, killing three people on the spot — among them a five-year-old child and injuring two others.

The wounded victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. One of the injured has been identified as George Bukari, manager of Binduri-based Maxx Empire Radio and TV.

The assault, residents say, bears the hallmarks of the Bawku conflict, a protracted chieftaincy and ethnic dispute that has plagued the area since November 2021, leaving scores dead and forcing many families from their homes.

Meanwhile, in a separate but related development, military personnel reportedly shot and killed a mentally challenged man at Daduri, a suburb of Bawku. The incident has further deepened community anxiety and fueled renewed tensions in the conflict-prone municipality.

Security authorities have yet to issue an official statement on either attack, but the latest violence has once again raised concerns about the fragile peace and persistent insecurity in the Upper East Region.