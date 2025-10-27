NPP flagbearer race: I’m confident of getting 90% votes in Tano North — Bawumia

Former Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed optimism that he will secure at least 90 percent of delegate votes in the Tano North constituency in the party’s 2026 presidential primaries.

In the 2023 primaries, the then Vice President garnered 84% of the votes in the constituency where his spokesperson Dr. Gideon Boako hails.

Addressing party delegates on the first day of his campaign tour of the Ahafo Region on Sunday, October 26, Dr. Bawumia expressed gratitude for that overwhelming support.

“I am excited to be back home. I want to thank you for the massive support you gave me in 2023. I know you will do even better in 2026. This time round, I expect nothing less than 90 percent because a win for me is a win for Tano North,” Dr. Bawumia said.

His tour, which also took him to Tano South and Asutifi North constituencies, forms part of his broader engagement with delegates nationwide to consolidate his grassroots base.

The former Vice President has consistently anchored his campaign on unity, innovation, and continuity.

He noted that the country's progress depends largely on strengthening private sector involvement in development, particularly in infrastructure.

“The private sector is key to bridging our infrastructure gap. The government must focus on connecting our communities through feeder and inter-town roads while encouraging private investment in major national projects,” he noted.

Dr. Bawumia has also promised to promote inclusiveness in governance by empowering local communities to have a stronger voice in national decision-making.