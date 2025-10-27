ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP flagbearer race: I’m confident of getting 90% votes in Tano North — Bawumia

NPP Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
MON, 27 OCT 2025
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Former Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed optimism that he will secure at least 90 percent of delegate votes in the Tano North constituency in the party’s 2026 presidential primaries.

In the 2023 primaries, the then Vice President garnered 84% of the votes in the constituency where his spokesperson Dr. Gideon Boako hails.

Addressing party delegates on the first day of his campaign tour of the Ahafo Region on Sunday, October 26, Dr. Bawumia expressed gratitude for that overwhelming support.

“I am excited to be back home. I want to thank you for the massive support you gave me in 2023. I know you will do even better in 2026. This time round, I expect nothing less than 90 percent because a win for me is a win for Tano North,” Dr. Bawumia said.

His tour, which also took him to Tano South and Asutifi North constituencies, forms part of his broader engagement with delegates nationwide to consolidate his grassroots base.

The former Vice President has consistently anchored his campaign on unity, innovation, and continuity.

He noted that the country's progress depends largely on strengthening private sector involvement in development, particularly in infrastructure.

“The private sector is key to bridging our infrastructure gap. The government must focus on connecting our communities through feeder and inter-town roads while encouraging private investment in major national projects,” he noted.

Dr. Bawumia has also promised to promote inclusiveness in governance by empowering local communities to have a stronger voice in national decision-making.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

From Hannams Confidence to Rektrons Shade and Telecel’s cushion: Ghanas long search for strategic partner for AT Ghana From Hannam's Confidence to Rektron's Shade and Telecel’s cushion: Ghana's long ...

1 hour ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NPP flagbearer race: I’m confident of getting 90% votes in Tano North — Bawumia

1 hour ago

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong “I am not a troublesome person, I only speak when silence would betray the truth...

2 hours ago

Deadly unrest as Cameroon awaits presidential election result Deadly unrest as Cameroon awaits presidential election result

2 hours ago

Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu Calls to sack Otto Addo misplaced, ill-timed — Felix Kwakye Ofosu

2 hours ago

Gov’t misses T-Bill target by 30% as funding pressures deepen Gov’t misses T-Bill target by 30% as funding pressures deepen

2 hours ago

Govt targets GH¢75.7bn domestic borrowing in quarter four to cover shortfall Govt targets GH¢75.7bn domestic borrowing in quarter four to cover shortfall

2 hours ago

ALAIN JOCARD / AFP Ten stand trial in Paris over sexist cyberbullying of Brigitte Macron

2 hours ago

President Samia Suluhu Hassan faced internal challenges as the first female leader. By Ericky Boniphace (AFP) Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan: discrete but ruthless

2 hours ago

President Samia Suluhu Hassan is said to want nothing less than total victory. By - (AFP) Murder, kidnap, censorship: the 'new normal' of Tanzania politics

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line