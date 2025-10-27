ModernGhana logo
Govt targets GH¢75.7bn domestic borrowing in quarter four to cover shortfall

  Mon, 27 Oct 2025
MON, 27 OCT 2025

The Government of Ghana has announced plans to raise GH¢75.7 billion from the domestic market between October and December 2025 to address its financing needs and refinance maturing debts amid tightening fiscal conditions.

According to the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) latest issuance calendar, about GH¢67.5 billion of the total amount will be used to roll over existing maturities, while GH¢8.2 billion will represent fresh borrowing to support government spending and other fiscal operations for the final quarter of the year.

The central bank noted that the funds will be mobilised through the regular issuance of 91-day, 182-day, and 364-day Treasury bills, as well as potential reopenings of existing bonds under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), depending on prevailing market conditions.

The BoG explained that the borrowing plan is part of the government’s broader debt management strategy, which seeks to strengthen the domestic capital market, extend debt maturity profiles, and promote greater transparency in public borrowing.

The announcement comes as funding pressures intensify, with government reportedly missing its Treasury bill target by 30 percent in recent auctions. The shortfall highlights growing liquidity constraints and waning investor appetite, raising questions about the government’s ability to sustain its domestic borrowing drive without crowding out private sector credit.

Market analysts say the fourth-quarter borrowing plan will test investor confidence and interest rate dynamics, particularly as the government navigates persistent fiscal deficits, rising debt servicing costs, and efforts to stabilise the cedi.

