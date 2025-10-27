Gov’t misses T-Bill target by 30% as funding pressures deepen

The government’s short-term borrowing efforts have come under renewed strain after it fell short of its Treasury bill target by 30 percent, raising GH¢4.76 billion instead of the planned GH¢6.82 billion, according to the latest data from the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

Despite the shortfall, the Treasury accepted all bids submitted, a move analysts interpret as a sign of growing urgency to meet immediate financing needs. The missed target translates to a GH¢2.06 billion funding gap.

The 91-day Treasury bill dominated the auction, attracting GH¢4.87 billion in bids, all of which were accepted. The 182-day bill followed with GH¢785 million, while the 364-day bill recorded GH¢487 million—both also fully taken up.

Market analysts say the underperformance highlights the mounting strain on the government’s domestic borrowing strategy, following a series of below-target auctions in recent weeks that have widened short-term funding gaps.

“This may explain the Treasury’s decision to accept all bids as it races to close the gap ahead of the November budget presentation,” Databank Research observed in a market note.

Yields showed mixed movement across the short-term curve, reflecting cautious investor sentiment. The 91-day bill dropped slightly by two basis points to 10.67 percent, while the 182-day bill rose to 12.46 percent. The 364-day bill declined by five basis points to 12.87 percent.

Analysts attribute the cautious tone to uncertainty surrounding upcoming fiscal adjustments and the 2026 budget, warning that sustained shortfalls could heighten borrowing costs and liquidity pressures.

The Treasury’s next auction, scheduled for this week, aims to raise GH¢5.32 billion, a key test of whether investor appetite will rebound as the year draws to a close.