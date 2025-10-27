Calls to sack Otto Addo misplaced, ill-timed — Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has rejected growing public calls for the dismissal of Black Stars coach Otto Addo, insisting that such demands are both misguided and poorly timed.

Addressing Parliament on Friday, October 24, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu maintained that Otto Addo remains the best person to lead Ghana’s national team into the upcoming FIFA World Cup in the United States, having successfully steered the team through the qualification process.

“There have been calls for the dismissal of the coach who guided us on this qualification path. I believe these calls are unfortunate and misplaced because the man who led us to qualification is best placed to prepare the team for the competition itself,” he stated.

He cautioned that removing the coach at this crucial stage could destabilize the team and derail its preparations, emphasizing the limited time available for national squads to regroup before major tournaments.

“It would be a tragic mistake to dismiss the coach and hire a new person who would have very little time to prepare the team,” he warned.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu urged Ghanaians to rally behind Otto Addo and the technical team, stressing that consistency, not chaos, is key to achieving success on the world stage.