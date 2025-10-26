KAFF University, Students Centered School

The Management of KAFF University is offering free services for its students. Looking at the free services being rendered by the university, it has positioned the school as students centred institutions.

A private university that is desirous of alleviating the major burden of students, or, internet connectivity. The students are very grateful to the management of KAFF University for providing high speed WIFI service on campus at no cost to the students.

The school has provided phone charging points where students had unique codes to access the charging unit, and CCTv cameras every where which makes it very secure for students to leave their phones to charge while attending lectures and not bothered someone might steal their phones.

The University have a deliberate programme, periodically send its students on field trips to various industries, a strategy of preparing the students for a world of business. The school has buses which chauffeurs them to the various industries at no cost to the students.

The sensational story was that, the students complained about the drudgery of walking from the junction to the school. The management of school is sensitive to the welfare of their students immediately provided a shuttle service for free, it shuttle between campus to the junction. This service has brought some relief to the students and they are very grateful to the leadership of the university.

KAFF University is gradually cutting niche as a student centered institution, therefore other universities can emulate KAFF University humanitarian services.

The tertiary universities that prioritise profit, and charges exorbitant fees which had excluded potential candidates from enrolling in their school, must consider the income of average Ghanaians.

Mike kalley

Sociopolitical Analyst.