Sweetness on Air: My Radio, My Only Doctor

At dawn in a small farming town near Garu in the upper East region, 64-year-old Alhassan Musa Tampuli turns on his battered radio and adjusts the antenna. He never misses Health time on Quality FM, a health talk show that has become his lifeline. “They teach us about blood pressure, sugar, and food,” he said proudly. “That’s how I learn.”

There is no hospital in his village. The nearest clinic is 35 kilometres away. Alhassan depends entirely on the radio for medical advice. But one Friday, everything changed. A guest herbalist on the show announced, “If you drink pure honey three times a day, it will cure your diabetes.”

For weeks, Alhassan followed that advice. “I stopped my tablets because I thought I was healed,” he said. “Then one morning, I couldn’t stand up. My eyes went black.”

He was rushed to a district hospital, where doctors said his sugar levels had soared dangerously high. “He was lucky to survive,” said Nurse Amina Wahab, who treated him.

The story of Alhassan shows a growing paradox in Ghana. Radio has become both a tool for health education and a source of misinformation. In rural areas, where doctors are scarce, voices on air become the only authority.

According to the National Communications Authority, over 500 community radio stations operate across Ghana, many broadcasting health talk shows. But few are regulated for medical accuracy. “We hear all kinds of advice,” said Lydia. “Some presenters invite real doctors. Others bring herbalists who say anything.”

Public health expert Dr. Akosua Badu believes the media can save lives if guided properly. “Radio reaches the last mile. It can correct false beliefs about diabetes, but we must train broadcasters to separate fact from folklore.”

After recovering, Alhassan returned to his radio habit, but this time, with scepticism. “Now I listen carefully. When someone says ‘cure,’ I know it’s a lie,” he said, smiling faintly.

His story is one of thousands that show how information can heal or harm. In a country where radio waves travel farther than ambulances, the truth may be the most powerful medicine of all.