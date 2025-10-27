All regions to have passport application centers by December 7 — Ablakwa

Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that every region in Ghana has access to a Passport Application Centre (PAC) by the end of this year.

Speaking during the opening of the first-ever Passport Application Centre in the Upper East Region, Hon. Ablakwa described the occasion as “historic,” emphasizing that the move is part of government’s broader effort to promote inclusive and equitable access to essential state services across all regions.

“I remain committed to my pledge of ensuring that by December this year, all the seven regions without Passport Application Centres shall have this unacceptable situation resolved; one fixed, six more to go,” he declared.

Hon. Ablakwa, who shared his remarks on his official Facebook page, expressed profound gratitude to the Chiefs and people of the Upper East Region for their warm hospitality and partnership in realizing this milestone.

Enhancing Security and Efficiency

The Minister revealed that the Foreign Affairs Ministry has enhanced passport security protocols using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and fully integrated all PACs nationwide.

This, he explained, will prevent blacklisted individuals from acquiring Ghanaian passports from different locations.

He further issued a stern warning to foreigners attempting to unlawfully obtain Ghanaian passports, stressing that such individuals would be “promptly apprehended and prosecuted without mercy.”

Reforms and Fee Reductions

Hon. Ablakwa also announced that anticipated passport fee reductions will soon take effect once the new Fees and Charges Legislative Instrument (LI) matures in Parliament.

“All the new regions being onboarded are entitled to our reforms, which include ICAO-standard chip-embedded passports, e-Tracking, courier delivery, and an expedited maximum 15-day delivery period,” he said.

Commitment to Inclusive Development

Reiterating the Mahama administration’s dedication to equitable national development, the Minister stated that no Ghanaian region would be left behind in accessing vital government services.

“The Mahama administration is vigorously pursuing inclusive development to guarantee equitable progress for all regions, every part of Ghana, including the 1.3 million people of the Upper East Region, deserves fair access to government services,” he affirmed.

Hon. Ablakwa also commended local communities and associations for their continued support and partnership in advancing national projects.

The establishment of the Bolgatanga Passport Application Centre marks a significant step toward fulfilling his nationwide pledge and enhancing the efficiency, security, and accessibility of Ghana’s passport services.