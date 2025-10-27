ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 27 Oct 2025 General News

All regions to have passport application centers by December 7 — Ablakwa

All regions to have passport application centers by December 7 — Ablakwa

Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that every region in Ghana has access to a Passport Application Centre (PAC) by the end of this year.

Speaking during the opening of the first-ever Passport Application Centre in the Upper East Region, Hon. Ablakwa described the occasion as “historic,” emphasizing that the move is part of government’s broader effort to promote inclusive and equitable access to essential state services across all regions.

“I remain committed to my pledge of ensuring that by December this year, all the seven regions without Passport Application Centres shall have this unacceptable situation resolved; one fixed, six more to go,” he declared.

Hon. Ablakwa, who shared his remarks on his official Facebook page, expressed profound gratitude to the Chiefs and people of the Upper East Region for their warm hospitality and partnership in realizing this milestone.

Enhancing Security and Efficiency
The Minister revealed that the Foreign Affairs Ministry has enhanced passport security protocols using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and fully integrated all PACs nationwide.

This, he explained, will prevent blacklisted individuals from acquiring Ghanaian passports from different locations.

He further issued a stern warning to foreigners attempting to unlawfully obtain Ghanaian passports, stressing that such individuals would be “promptly apprehended and prosecuted without mercy.”

Reforms and Fee Reductions
Hon. Ablakwa also announced that anticipated passport fee reductions will soon take effect once the new Fees and Charges Legislative Instrument (LI) matures in Parliament.

“All the new regions being onboarded are entitled to our reforms, which include ICAO-standard chip-embedded passports, e-Tracking, courier delivery, and an expedited maximum 15-day delivery period,” he said.

Commitment to Inclusive Development
Reiterating the Mahama administration’s dedication to equitable national development, the Minister stated that no Ghanaian region would be left behind in accessing vital government services.

“The Mahama administration is vigorously pursuing inclusive development to guarantee equitable progress for all regions, every part of Ghana, including the 1.3 million people of the Upper East Region, deserves fair access to government services,” he affirmed.

Hon. Ablakwa also commended local communities and associations for their continued support and partnership in advancing national projects.

The establishment of the Bolgatanga Passport Application Centre marks a significant step toward fulfilling his nationwide pledge and enhancing the efficiency, security, and accessibility of Ghana’s passport services.

Enock Akonnor
Enock Akonnor

News ReporterPage: enock-akonnor

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

59 minutes ago

Ewe Za 2025 rekindles pride, unity and cultural heritage in Volta Region Ewe Za 2025 rekindles pride, unity and cultural heritage in Volta Region

59 minutes ago

Cabinet approves funds for Ghana Food Buffer Stock amid food glut concerns Cabinet approves funds for Ghana Food Buffer Stock amid food glut concerns  

2 hours ago

All regions to have passport application centers by December 7 — Ablakwa All regions to have passport application centers by December 7 — Ablakwa

2 hours ago

What educational significance does cutting student’s hair truly have — Islamic Scholar rebuts Education Minister 'What educational significance does cutting student’s hair truly have' — Islamic...

10 hours ago

Cheikh Anta Diop and Ivan Van Sertima Using Genome Sequencing to Falsify Ancient Egyptian History Will Not Wash in Our...

12 hours ago

How motor rider dies when trying to pick his fallen phone on Dambai-Asukawkaw highway How motor rider dies when trying to pick his fallen phone on Dambai-Asukawkaw hi...

12 hours ago

The Nigerian city of Kano is patrolled by police who enforce Sharia law, which operates alongside common law. By AMINU ABUBAKAR (AFP/File) Nigerian Sharia police cancel court-ordered TikTok celebrities' wedding

12 hours ago

Incumbent President Alassane Ouattara is set to win a fourth term. By Sia KAMBOU (AFP) Ouattara set for fourth term as Ivory Coast awaits election results

12 hours ago

Samuel Atta Akyea Esq., senior counsel for Kwabena Adu-Boahene Why Lawyer Atta Akyea dramatically walked out of Court during Adu-Boahene trial

12 hours ago

Our secondary schools not beauty contest, we wont tolerate hairstyles – Education Minister declares 'Our secondary schools not beauty contest, we won't tolerate hairstyles' – Educa...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line