Kparekpare community pays last respect to Nana Konadu

The Kparekpare community of Krachi East Municipality in the Oti Region, came together on Sunday, October 26, to pay their last respects to the memory of former first lady of Ghana, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.

The farming community organised a traditional dance at the funeral durbar to honour her memory and legacy.

The dance, which was performed by the community’s cultural troupe was a testament of the impact Nana Konadu had on the lives of Ghanaians especially the Kparekpare community.

The community members dressed in their funeral attire, danced in a secular form, paying tribute to the former first lady’s selflessness, compassion, and dedication to the people of Ghana and world at large.

The traditional dance was fitting tribute to a remarkable woman who left an indelible mark on Ghana’s history.

The community’s gesture is a reflection of the love and respect that Nana Konadu enjoyed from the people during her lifetime.

The community leader, Mr Shadrach Bilanbikpa, explained that the reason behind their decision to mourn former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings was due to her unwavering loyalty to the nation.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Bilanbikpa highlighted the former First Lady’s selfless service and contributions to the country, which earned her the respect and admiration of many Ghanaians.

Mr Isaiah Awudu, a resident of Kparekare among others, expressed their gratitude to the former first lady for her tireless efforts in promoting education, healthcare, and women’s empowerment during her time as first lady.

In addition, they described her as a mother figure, who touched the lives of many Ghanaians.

GNA