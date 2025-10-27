Kintampo South NCCE empowers women to champion rule of law and fight corruption

The Kintampo South Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), in collaboration with the German Development Agency (GIZ) and with funding support from the European Union (EU), has held an engagement session with women’s groups in Jema to promote the rule of law and strengthen the fight against corruption.

The programme, themed “Strengthening the Rule of Law and the Fight Against Corruption in Ghana,” brought together about fifty participants drawn from the Queen Mothers’ Association, faith-based organisations, artisans, market women, and other community groups.

District Director of the NCCE, Mr. Isaac Osei Agyeman, said the initiative aimed to empower women with knowledge of their civic rights and responsibilities, legal protections, and the proper mechanisms for reporting corruption. He noted that informed and active citizens, especially women, play a crucial role in demanding transparency and accountability from duty bearers, which in turn promotes sustainable development.

Mr. Agyeman, who facilitated the session, took participants through topics including the definition and forms of corruption, the rule of law and women’s rights, corruption and women’s vulnerability, and legal reporting mechanisms. He reassured the women of their protection under the law, citing the Whistleblower Act, 2006 (Act 720).

The Kintampo South National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) Coordinator, Mr. Elijah Mawutor, also explained the functions of the Public Relations and Complaints Committee (PRCC) of the District Assembly. He urged participants to report cases of unfair treatment when accessing public services.

Sergeant Victoria Awuley, who represented the District Police Commander, dispelled misconceptions that women cannot secure bail for persons in police custody. She cautioned participants against paying bribes to police officers in exchange for bail, emphasizing that bail remains free by law.

Participants shared their experiences with corruption in various public offices and identified appropriate channels for reporting such cases. They pledged to apply the knowledge gained to support ongoing efforts to promote integrity, justice, and good governance in the district.