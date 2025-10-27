Islamic Scholar encourages support for PAOG’s Hajj leadership

A prominent Islamic scholar and Imam, Sheikh Abdu-Malik Abdul-Rahman Maiga, has expressed strong confidence in the leadership of the Chairman of the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (PAOG), Hon. Alhaji Abdul-Rauf Tanko Ibrahim, encouraging him to continue working diligently in the interest of Ghanaian Muslims.

Delivering his Friday Khutbah (sermon) at the Dansoman mosque in Accra, Sheikh Abdul-Malik congratulated the PAOG Chairman on his renewed mandate and invoked Allah’s guidance and blessings upon him.

“With the blessings of Almighty Allah, we congratulate Alhaji Abdul-Rauf and pray for Allah's abundant blessings in his life. May Allah grant success in his work and make it a service done sincerely for His sake,” he said.

He commended the PAOG Chairman for his patience, dedication, and sacrifices over the years, describing his reappointment as a reward for his commitment to serving the Muslim community.

“There is always a second chance in life. May Allah grant you this opportunity because of the good work you have done and the sacrifices you have made for the sake of Allah,” he added.

The Imam urged the leadership of PAOG to prioritize unity in all Hajj operations and guard against individuals whose actions may lead to division within the Muslim community.

He advised the Hajj Chairman to avoid individuals driven by selfish interests or those who may create division and disrupt Hajj affairs. Instead, he urged him to work only with people who are committed to serving the Muslim Ummah and fulfilling their duties for the sake of Allah.

Sheikh Abdul-Malik prayed for the PAOG Chairman, asking Allah to strengthen his leadership and grant prosperity, growth, and good health to the Muslim Ummah in Ghana.