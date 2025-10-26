Using Genome Sequencing to Falsify Ancient Egyptian History Will Not Wash in Our Time

I have been hoping for quite sometime now that the article which recently appeared in the “Opinions” and “Features” columns of the Modern Ghana Website or Media Portal, sensationally captioned “We decoded the oldest genetic data from an Egyptian, a man buried around 4,500 years ago – what it told us,” by Adeline Morez Jacobs,” self-described as a Postdoctoral Researcher at the University of Padora (Italy) and, presently, a Visiting Lecturer at Liverpool’s John Moores University (UK), and the University of Padua (Italy), would have been swiftly rejoined or responded to by now by one of our crackerjack irredentist African and Africanist historians and anthropological and archeological scientists (Modernghana.com 9/3/25).

Unfortunately, as of this writing and press preparation, there had appeared absolutely no response, either formidable or feeble. And I guess I partly know why. The article is peevishly apologetic in ways that readily and absolutely makes it seem to deserve no time-wasting response because, first and foremost, the author herself sheepishly admits of the patently unarguable fact that no epistemically desperate group of Archeological Scientists can hope to convince any individual or a group of serious scholars and disciplinary-relevant scientists about the ethnic and the racial composition of the inhabitants of Ancient Egypt on the sheer basis of the genomic or the genetic sequencing of the skeletal remains of only one human form and then jump up from there to broadly generalize about the high possibility of Ancient Egyptians having migrated from the area of the present-day so-called Middle-East, in particular the area around Iran and Iraq.

The author, Dr. Adeline Morez Jacobs, herself promptly acknowledges that the sampling of the group of Archeological Scientists of whom she, presumably, was a member is woefully inadequate for the writer to be able or capable of forensically making any authentic or credible conclusions about the ethnic, cultural and the racial backgrounds of the composition of the citizens and the inhabitants of Ancient Egypt or the Egyptians of some 4,200 years ago. So, right there and then what could have been a moot point or an arguable proposition closes itself off immediately. Which leaves one, that is the critically thinking reader, wondering what the real purpose was that motivated the writer to publish the findings of an archeological research the contents of whose details were too forensically exiguous for any meaningful or edifying scholastic thread to be predicated upon.

And all for the simple and the very well-known fact that Ancient Egypt, for the most part, was as inescapably cosmopolitan as any European and Western nation today to compositionally admit of any meaningful discourse on human origins hermetically predicated on any Homegenetic Theory of any kind and/or sort. You see, unless there existed any definitive sampling of a critical mass regarding the human composition of Ancient Egypt, and this has since long and already been done and definitively established by indigenous and scholastically authoritative Continental African Scientists and Egyptologists like Senegal’s Cheik Anta Diop (1923-1986), the globally renowned Anthropologist, Philosopher and Mathematician after whom the former University of Dakar, Senegal, is renamed, the kind of research conducted by the group of Archeological Scientists of which Dr. Morez Jacobs claims to have been a part would be decidedly devoid of traction.

This is akin to the tired old concept of trying to reinvent the wheel and doing so without the possession of the necessary and the requisite equipment. For example, it has since long been well established beyond any iota of a shadow of doubt by scientists and scholars like Chiekh Anta Diop and African Diaspora anthropologists and scholars like Ivan Van Sertima (1935-2009), the Guyanese-born and British-educated famous author of the epoch-making book titled “They Came Before Columbus” (1976), that at least Two-Thirds of the Pharaonic Leaders or Monarchs of Ancient Egypt were of the Black-African Race and Ethnicity. Which means that very likely, the overwhelming majority of Ancient Egypt were of “Negroid” or Black-African Ethnicity and Identity.

Which is why Yours Truly has also been wondering whether, indeed, the lone skeletal remains unearthed or excavated by Dr. Morez Jacobs and her nondescript group of archeological scientists did not really belong to an accidental tourist from the present-day Gulf Region of Arabia and the Persian Gulf. We also know that the seemingly relentless archeological obsession with Ancient Egypt, far well past time, as it were, is absolutely no happenstance. Rather, it is an integral part and parcel of longstanding attempts by White and Aryan Supremacists thinly disguised as professionally disinterested scientists and scholars who are determined to deviously and systematically alienate the bona fide achievements of Continental and Global Africans from the Original Architects of Ancient Egyptian Civilization and Culture, so as to bring the morally and the historically and the practically untenable Ideology of White Supremacy to the fore.

Right here in the United States of America, a strikingly similar process of the systematic and the criminal denudation of the seminal achievements of Continental Africans in the construction and the development of American Civilization, that is Colonial and Postcolonial American Civilization, has been raging for quite a considerable while now. The battle has lately precipitously devolved into a raw political and psychological attempt to rewrite the Colonial and the Postcolonial History of the United States as a means of forensically credibly reviving the atrocious mendacities of the White-Supremacist Revolution, as Global Africans, especially Diaspora Africans, have “Calibanistically” caught on to the epistemic Card-Box Hoax that is a falsely propagated phenomenon called “Western Civilization.”

Indeed, it may still be “Yet Morning on Creation Day,” in the Biblically echoing words of Nigerian novelist, essayist and thinker and my old African Literature Professor Chinua Achebe (1930-2013), all right, except that those who really arrived in the morning were not necessarily or really those among us whose sweat and blood had been building Europe and the Americas in the last half-millennium and well before. And on the latter score, I must also humbly take this most momentous occasion to heartily wish Dr. Christiana Chinwe Okoli-Achebe, the distinguished but understandably less well-known wife and bulwark behind the globally celebrated and immortalized Professor Achebe. Prof. Chinwe Okoli-Achebe is herself an erudite and a distinguished psychologist in her own right.

I also take this most rarefied opportunity to celebrate my matri-agnatic uncle, The Venerable Mr. Samuel Twum-Ampofo, nephew of The Rev. T H Sintim-Aboagye, of Akyem-Asiakwa and the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, and a longtime Headmaster of Ofori-Panyin Secondary School, presently renamed Ofori-Panyin Senior High School, Akyem-Tafo, on his Centenary or 100th-Birthday Anniversary. By the way, his own grandfather, Nana (Theodore Adolphe) Kwadwo Aboagye, the Pioneering Presbyterian Missionary of Akyem-Abuakwa (Indeed, Okyeman as a whole) lived to be 106 years old! Happy Birthday, “Wofa ST,” may the Almighty grant you good health and peace of mind, spirit and soul.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

