ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Newmont wins third consecutive Overall Best Organisation in HR Practice

  Sun, 26 Oct 2025
Awards Newmonts People (HR) team receiving the Overall Best Organisation in HR Practice Award
SUN, 26 OCT 2025
Newmont's People (HR) team receiving the Overall Best Organisation in HR Practice Award

Newmont has been recognised once again as a leader in Human Resource (HR) excellence, winning Overall Best Organisation in HR Practice for the third consecutive time at the 2025 HR Focus Africa Awards.

The company also retained its title as the Best Organisation in Inclusion and Diversity for the third consecutive biennial awards cycle.

The HR Focus Africa Awards, held at the Accra International Conference Centre, is a biennial event that celebrates organisations across Africa that demonstrate innovation in human resource management, people-centred leadership, effective workplace culture, and strategic HR practices. Newmont first won the Overall Best Organisation in HR Practice in 2021 and has sustained this achievement through 2023 and now 2025.

This year also marks the company’s second consecutive win in Best HR Management in the Mining Industry, Best Organisation in Recruitment and Selection, and Best Organisation in Compensation and Benefits, further cementing its leadership in HR excellence across the mining sector and beyond.

Awards Performance
Newmont achieved first place in Best HR Management in the Mining Industry, Best Organisation in Compensation and Benefits, Best Organisation in Recruitment and Selection, Best Organisation in HR Information Systems (HRIS), and Best Organisation in Diversity and Inclusion. The company secured second position in Rewards Management, Performance Management, Organisational Culture, Flexible & Remote Work, and Sustainable HR Management. It also placed third in Learning and Development and Employee Relations, fourth in Employee Safety, Wellbeing and Workplace Design, and sixth in HR Team of the Year.

Two of Newmont’s HR team professionals also earned individual awards: Georgina Bartels was named HR Manager of the Year, and Rawbil Soale received the HR Rising Star of the Year award.

“Winning the Overall Best Organisation in HR Practice for the third time in a row is a proud moment for Newmont and a reflection of our values in action. Our commitment to inclusion, responsibility, innovation and people development continues to drive our success. We will continue investing in our people as we contribute to Ghana’s sustainable growth story.”, said Danquah Addo-Yobo, Newmont’s Country Manager, Ghana.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

How motor rider dies when trying to pick his fallen phone on Dambai-Asukawkaw highway How motor rider dies when trying to pick his fallen phone on Dambai-Asukawkaw hi...

2 hours ago

The Nigerian city of Kano is patrolled by police who enforce Sharia law, which operates alongside common law. By AMINU ABUBAKAR (AFP/File) Nigerian Sharia police cancel court-ordered TikTok celebrities' wedding

2 hours ago

Samuel Atta Akyea Esq., senior counsel for Kwabena Adu-Boahene Why Lawyer Atta Akyea dramatically walked out of Court during Adu-Boahene trial

2 hours ago

Our secondary schools not beauty contest, we wont tolerate hairstyles – Education Minister declares 'Our secondary schools not beauty contest, we won't tolerate hairstyles' – Educa...

3 hours ago

AFP - SIA KAMBOU Côte d'Ivoire awaits results after calm election day with expected low turnout

3 hours ago

Multiple feared dead in horrific crash near Kasoa tollbooth Multiple feared dead in horrific crash near Kasoa tollbooth

4 hours ago

Under Zimbabwes constitution, President Emmerson Mnangagwa can only serve two terms. By Jekesai NJIKIZANA (AFP) Storm brews over Zimbabwe presidential extension plan

4 hours ago

AP - Tingshu Wang Djibouti parliament vote to lift presidential age limit allows Guelleh re-run

4 hours ago

AFP - Loic Venance TikTok under scrutiny as toxic videos reach young users within minutes

4 hours ago

Ghana’s banks are not lending enough to sectors where it matters most, like agriculture and manufacturing Ghana’s banks are not lending enough to sectors where it matters most, like agri...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line