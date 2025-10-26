Multiple feared dead in horrific crash near Kasoa tollbooth

A devastating road accident near the Kasoa tollbooth in the Central Region on Sunday, October 26, has reportedly claimed several lives and left others critically injured.

According to eyewitness accounts, the crash occurred when a Sprinter minibus with registration number GW 7455-18, travelling toward Kasoa, violently rammed into the rear of a Jeep 4×4 with registration number GR 7673, which was allegedly reversing on the highway.

The impact of the collision caused the fully loaded minibus to somersault several times before landing in a mangled heap, instantly killing some passengers and leaving others trapped inside the wreckage.

Emergency responders and bystanders rushed to the scene to rescue survivors.

Paramedics faced severe challenges in securing a referral for one of the critically injured victims after initial treatment at the Ngleshie Amanfro Polyclinic, as no major health facility was immediately available to admit the patient. The desperate attempt to transfer the victim reportedly lasted nearly an hour.

Police and emergency services have since cordoned off the area as investigations continue.

Authorities are yet to release an official statement on the confirmed number of casualties or the cause of the crash.