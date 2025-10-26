Suspects arrested in Paris's Louvre museum crown jewels heist

The Paris prosecutor has said that a number of suspects have been arrested over the theft of crown jewels from Paris's Louvre museum last weekend.

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said Sunday that investigators made the arrests on Saturday evening, adding that one of the men was taken into custody as he was preparing to leave the country from Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport.

French media BFM TV and Le Parisien newspaper earlier reported that two suspects had been arrested and taken into custody. One of the suspects was apprehended around 10pm (2000 GMT) on Saturday at the airport, and the second arrested not long after in the Paris region, those sources said.

Beccuau did not confirm the number of arrests.

Thieves took less than eight minutes last Sunday morning to steal jewels valued at 88 million euros at the world's most visited museum – a crime that has shocked the world.

French officials described how the intruders used a basket lift to scale theLouvre's façade in broad daylight, forced open a window, smashed display cases and fled.

They fled down the ladder and sped off on scooters. One diamond and emerald crown was dropped, but they still got away with eight pieces.

The museum's director Laurence des Cars called the incident a “terrible failure".

Louvre chief Des Cars admits 'terrible failure' at museum during jewel heist

Beccuau said investigators from the anti-gang brigade made the arrests. She regretted in her statement the premature leak of information, saying it could hinder the work of over 100 investigators “mobilised to recover the stolen jewels and apprehend all of the perpetrators".

(with newswires)