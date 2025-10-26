ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Suspects arrested in Paris's Louvre museum crown jewels heist

By RFI
Europe 2015 GrandPalaisRmn (Louvre Museum) / Stphane Marchalle
SUN, 26 OCT 2025
© 2015 GrandPalaisRmn (Louvre Museum) / Stéphane Maréchalle

The Paris prosecutor has said that a number of suspects have been arrested over the theft of crown jewels from Paris's Louvre museum last weekend. 

Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said Sunday that investigators made the arrests on Saturday evening, adding that one of the men was taken into custody as he was preparing to leave the country from Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport.

French media BFM TV and Le Parisien newspaper earlier reported that two suspects had been arrested and taken into custody. One of the suspects was apprehended around 10pm (2000 GMT) on Saturday at the airport, and the second arrested not long after in the Paris region, those sources said.

Beccuau did not confirm the number of arrests.
Thieves took less than eight minutes last Sunday morning to steal jewels valued at 88 million euros at the world's most visited museum – a crime that has shocked the world.

French officials described how the intruders used a basket lift to scale theLouvre's façade in broad daylight, forced open a window, smashed display cases and fled.

They fled down the ladder and sped off on scooters. One diamond and emerald crown was dropped, but they still got away with eight pieces.

The museum's director Laurence des Cars called the incident a “terrible failure".

Louvre chief Des Cars admits 'terrible failure' at museum during jewel heist

Beccuau said investigators from the anti-gang brigade made the arrests. She regretted in her statement the premature leak of information, saying it could hinder the work of over 100 investigators “mobilised to recover the stolen jewels and apprehend all of the perpetrators".

(with newswires)

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

6 minutes ago

AFP - SIA KAMBOU Côte d'Ivoire awaits results after calm election day with expected low turnout

20 minutes ago

Multiple feared dead in horrific crash near Kasoa tollbooth Multiple feared dead in horrific crash near Kasoa tollbooth

1 hour ago

Under Zimbabwes constitution, President Emmerson Mnangagwa can only serve two terms. By Jekesai NJIKIZANA (AFP) Storm brews over Zimbabwe presidential extension plan

1 hour ago

AP - Tingshu Wang Djibouti parliament vote to lift presidential age limit allows Guelleh re-run

1 hour ago

AFP - Loic Venance TikTok under scrutiny as toxic videos reach young users within minutes

1 hour ago

Ghana’s banks are not lending enough to sectors where it matters most, like agriculture and manufacturing Ghana’s banks are not lending enough to sectors where it matters most, like agri...

17 hours ago

Nollywood veteran Ngozi Nwosu Once a man beats you, it won’t stop — Actress Ngozi Nwosu speaks out

17 hours ago

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu Your penchant for pleasing everybody makes you a weak leader—Martin Kpebu to Baw...

18 hours ago

Ouattara is seeking a fourth term. By SIA KAMBOU (AFP) Ouattara set for fourth term as Ivory Coast holds presidential election

18 hours ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumialeft and Lawyer Martin Kpebu Bawumia’s record makes him unattractive to floating voters — Martin Kpebu

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line