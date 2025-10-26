Why Lawyer Atta Akyea dramatically walked out of Court during Adu-Boahene trial

The mystery behind the dramatic courtroom walkout by Samuel Atta Akyea Esq., senior counsel for Kwabena Adu-Boahene, former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), has been laid bare in a revealing application filed at the Supreme Court of Ghana this week.

The explosive motion, filed ex parte by Mr. Adu-Boahene and his wife, Angela Adjei Boateng, accuses Justice John Eugene Nyante Nyadu, presiding judge of the High Court (General Jurisdiction “10”), of “continuing operative bias,” “prejudgment,” and “a real likelihood of bias” in their ongoing criminal trial.

The application, brought under Article 132 of the 1992 Constitution and Section 5 of the Courts Act, 1993 (Act 459), seeks an order of prohibition to restrain Justice Nyadu from hearing the case: The Republic v. Kwabena Adu-Boahene, Angela Adjei Boateng, Mildred Donkor and Advantage Solutions Ltd (Suit No. CR/0418/2025).

Allegations of bias and judicial impropriety

The applicants outline four principal grounds for their claim of bias. They assert that the judge has “prejudged” vital matters in the case, particularly those relating to exculpatory evidence that could establish their innocence, in violation of their constitutional right to a fair trial under Article 19.

They also allege that Justice Nyadu has demonstrated “a real likelihood of bias” by refusing to consider key defence evidence, by allowing himself to be “stampede[d]” by the Attorney-General into rushing rulings, and by showing “special extrajudicial interest” in the case through unusually long court sittings.

“The Attorney-General’s stampeding of His Lordship, relating to his time in delivering his own decisions and deferring to the Attorney-General’s time dictates, is a real likelihood of bias,” the application states.

The affidavit: inside the Adu-Boahene account

In a 42-paragraph affidavit, Mr. Adu-Boahene describes what he calls a series of “unlawful and prejudicial” actions that began on April 30, 2025, when he and his co-accused were allegedly “bundled into an EOCO vehicle” and “forcibly taken to court.”

He claims that upon arrival, they found Attorney-General Dominic Ayine and his deputy, Dr. Justice Srem Sai, already “cocooned” in court, despite the defence team not being formally notified of any appearance.

“To our shock and as if it had been pre-arranged, we found the Attorney-General and his Deputy in the courtroom,” the affidavit reads. “Our lawyers were not officially dressed for court and were served with the charge sheet right there.”

He alleges that the judge “condoned this violation” and later issued rulings that reflected clear “prejudgment.” Among the cited excerpts is the judge’s statement that the defence’s requests for further disclosure were “an attempt to stall the proceedings” and that certain evidence presented by the accused was “irrelevant.”

According to the applicants, these remarks prove that the judge had “closed his mind” to their defence, compromising the fairness of the trial.

Claims of pressure from the Attorney-General

The affidavit also details moments when the Deputy Attorney-General allegedly pushed the judge to accelerate his rulings, a move the applicants say undermined judicial independence.

“The learned Deputy Attorney-General cajoled him to abridge his time to the 3rd day of July 2025, which the court obliged,” the affidavit claims, adding that the judge “did the Deputy Attorney-General’s bidding” by rescheduling rulings to suit the prosecution’s timetable.

Alleged “special interest” in the case

The defence further argues that Justice Nyadu’s decision to dedicate full-day sittings — from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Thursday and Friday — to their trial suggests “a special extrajudicial interest” that disqualifies him from continuing as a neutral arbiter.

“The special interest which His Lordship is giving to this criminal case brings us to the conclusion that he cannot be an impartial umpire,” the affidavit states.

Why Atta Akyea walked out

These revelations now explain the dramatic scene that unfolded in court last week, when Lawyer Samuel Atta Akyea abruptly walked out during proceedings. Sources close to the defence say his action was a protest against what he perceived as “judicial high-handedness and bias,” which, according to the Supreme Court filing, had become “intolerable.”

The motion before the Supreme Court marks a turning point in the case, as it not only challenges the conduct of the presiding judge but also questions the broader fairness of the prosecution process in one of Ghana’s most closely watched criminal trials.

If the Supreme Court grants the request for prohibition, Justice Nyadu could be barred from continuing with the case — a move that would reset proceedings and potentially reshape the high-profile prosecution.