How motor rider dies when trying to pick his fallen phone on Dambai-Asukawkaw highway

How motor rider dies when trying to pick his fallen phone on Dambai-Asukawkaw highway

A tragic accident on the Dambai-Asukawkaw Highway has claimed the life of a motor rider who attempted to retrieve his mobile phone from the road.

The deceased, identified as Onyeame Kwaku Nsegye, was reportedly riding along the highway at Anyabor No. 2 on Saturday, October 25, 2025, when his phone accidentally slipped from his hand onto the road. In an attempt to pick it up, he stopped and bent down to recover the device.

At that moment, a Kia Rhino truck with registration number GS 4379-12 approached at top speed. The driver, in an effort to avoid hitting Nsegye, swerved abruptly but lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a gutter by the roadside.

The impact left Nsegye critically injured. He was rushed to the Worawora Government Hospital in the Biakoye District for emergency treatment but sadly succumbed to his injuries shortly after admission.

The news of his death has thrown the Dambai community into deep mourning. Residents described the late Nsegye as a humble, respectful, and hardworking young man whose sudden death has left a void in the area.

“He was a good soul, always respectful to everyone. His death is a huge loss to our community,” said Mr. John Kwame Osei, a resident of Dambai New Junction.

Many locals have since called for stricter road safety measures along the Dambai-Asukawkaw stretch to prevent further tragedies. They also appealed to road users to exercise extreme caution and avoid distractions while driving or riding on highways.

How motor rider dies when trying to pick his fallen phone on Dambai-Asukawkaw highway

