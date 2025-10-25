ModernGhana logo
Five Feared Dead, 11 Injured in Fatal Accident at Atwedie on Kumasi–Accra Highway

Five Feared Dead, 11 Injured in Fatal Accident at Atwedie on Kumasi–Accra Highway

Five people are feared dead and 11 others are in critical condition following a tragic accident involving a Sprinter bus and a stationary tipper truck at Atwedie, near Konongo, on the Kumasi–Accra Highway.

The crash occurred in the early hours of Saturday, October 25, 2025, when the Sprinter bus, with registration number GR 6626-22, reportedly rammed into the stationary truck while negotiating a curve.

According to the Assembly Member for the Atwedie Electoral Area, Patrick Antwi Kakari, firefighters were called to the scene to rescue trapped passengers from the mangled wreckage. The victims were later rushed to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment.

Mr. Kakari revealed that at least three other accidents had occurred on the same stretch earlier that day, resulting in heavy traffic and renewed public concern about the safety of that section of the highway.

He called for immediate road safety interventions, including improved signage, better lighting, and stricter enforcement of parking regulations, to prevent further tragedies on the busy Kumasi–Accra Highway.

