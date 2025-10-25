Bawumia’s record makes him unattractive to floating voters — Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has cast doubt on former Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s chances of winning over Ghana’s large bloc of floating voters in future elections.

Mr. Kpebu argued that the former Vice President’s leadership style and record in office make him unattractive to independent-minded voters who often determine election outcomes.

Speaking on TV3’s KeyPoints programme on Saturday, October 25, he claimed that Dr. Bawumia’s inability to take firm stands on key national issues as during the NPP administration, exposes a lack of principle and conviction expected of a leader seeking the presidency.

“Last week, I said it; people said it was too strong when I said Bawumia will never be president of Ghana.

“I was just saying it as it should be said, because it’s glaring that with the kind of economic mismanagement and his failure to stand for himself, he simply doesn’t appeal to people like us who are floating voters,” said Kpebu.

Mr. Kpebu, who is known for his outspoken views on governance, also questioned Dr. Bawumia’s moral courage in addressing corruption-related issues within government, citing his alleged inaction over reports of mismanagement at the Northern Development Authority (NDA).

He further posited that Dr. Bawumia’s approach to politics is largely people-pleasing, which makes him appear indecisive and disconnected from the frustrations of ordinary Ghanaians.

“He tries to please everybody, and like they say, if you want to please everybody, go sell ice cream. Such a candidate doesn’t appeal to the voter, especially the large population of floating voters who actually decide elections,” Mr. Kpebu remarked.