  Sat, 25 Oct 2025
Asamoah Boateng declares bid for NPP national chairmanship, pledges discipline and unity

Former Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, has officially entered the race for the National Chairmanship of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), promising to restore discipline, unity, and structure within the ruling party.

In a statement issued on Saturday, October 25, Mr. Asamoah Boateng — widely known as Asabee — said his decision was driven by a lifelong commitment to the growth and integrity of the NPP and its mission to serve Ghanaians.

“My fellow patriots, the time has come for me to officially declare my intentions to contest the National Chairman position for the NPP,” he announced. “I have always been committed to the good course of the party, and I will ensure that we work together as a family to have a structured NPP for the good people of Ghana.”

He pledged to usher in “a new era of disciplined and structured NPP”, built on transparency, teamwork, and effective grassroots mobilisation. Mr. Asamoah Boateng expressed confidence that the party’s base would rally behind his vision to strengthen the NPP ahead of future elections.

A veteran politician and stalwart of the party, Asamoah Boateng has served in several key capacities, including Minister for Information, Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Environment, and Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

His declaration sets the stage for a high-stakes contest for the NPP’s top national executive position — one that will determine the leadership structure and strategic direction of the party as it prepares for upcoming national elections.

