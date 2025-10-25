Cans of Trouble: The Excessive Intake of Energy Drinks among Market Women

By noon, Makola market is a storm of colour and noise. Women call out prices over mounds of tomatoes, plantain, and dried fish. The air smells of sweat, salt, and ambition. Yet behind the laughter and haggling are bodies breaking down quietly, painfully.

Fifty-eight-year-old Auntie Araba Koomson, who sells rice and beans, wipes her forehead with a handkerchief. “I drink three energy drinks a day,” she said. “It keeps me strong till evening.” But last month, she fainted beside her table. Doctors later confirmed what she had never imagined ;diabetes.

“I thought it was tiredness,” she said. “I didn’t know sugar could hide in drinks that taste bitter.”

Across Ghana, thousands of market women like Araba Koomson wake before dawn and return home late at night. Their days begin with sugary tea and bread, followed by long hours under the sun. Many skip proper meals, surviving on soda, biscuits, or sweet drinks sold nearby.

According to the Ghana Health Service, diabetes is increasingly affecting working class women, especially those in informal trading. Poverty, stress, and poor diet create the perfect storm.

At Kejetia, another trader, Afia Bempomaa, lifts crates of oranges with swollen feet. “I used to think it was arthritis,” she said. “Now they say it’s sugar.” She laughs bitterly. “I sell fruit all day but hardly eat them. They’re too expensive for me.”

Nutritionist Dr. Selina Boadu explains that lack of access and awareness are the real killers. “Market women spend their lives surrounded by food but have little time to eat balanced meals,” she said. “They are Ghana’s backbone and its most neglected patients.”

The irony is painful. These women feed the nation but starve themselves of care. Few have health insurance, and fewer still have the means for regular check-ups.

At Korle Bu Hospital, nurses say they see more female vendors admitted with diabetic complications such as infections, blindness, and kidney failure. “They wait too long,” said one nurse. “By the time they come, it’s often too late.”

Auntie Araba Koomson now carries a small bag of sour fruits instead of energy drinks. She checks her sugar monthly and has joined a women’s cooperative that teaches healthier cooking. “We didn’t know,” she said quietly. “Now we tell each other to measure the sweetness before it kills you.”