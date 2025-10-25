Sweet Poison: How Ghana’s School Snacks Are Feeding a Silent Health Crisis

Every morning at the Emmanuel Presby Basic School in Kasoa in the Central Region, the bell rings and hundreds of children rush toward a small wooden kiosk near the school gate. The short break is filled with laughter, crumbs, and bright bottles of sugary drinks. Nine-year-old Daniel Ninson is always the first in line. For two cedis, he buys a sachet drink called 'Deedew", a sweet biscuit, and a toffee to chew during class. It is a treat he looks forward to every day.

What Daniel Ninson does not know is that his daily snack contains more sugar than his body should consume in an entire day at his age.

After a few months, his teacher noticed a change. "Daniel sleeps a lot in class,” she said. “He is always tired.” During a health outreach programme at the school, volunteers tested the children’s blood sugar levels. Daniel’s results were alarming. His blood sugar was above normal, and he was referred to the hospital. Doctors later told his mother Janet Ninson that he had prediabetes.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Janet said softly. “He doesn’t take raw sugar. He’s just a child.”

Across Ghana, stories Daniel’s are becoming increasingly common.

The Ghana Health Service reports that childhood obesity and prediabetes are rising rapidly, driven by poor eating habits and the uncontrolled sale of sugary foods near schools. Street vendors, eager to make a living, sell what children buy most ;soft drinks, sweetened yoghurts, candies, and fried pastries. Few schools enforce healthy food policies, and many parents do not question what their children eat at break time.

At the La -Nkwantanang Basic school in Madina in the Greater Accra region, 11-year-old Mavis Kukanu carries a small purse with coins every morning. “I like strawberry yoghurt and chips,” she said, sticking out her pink tongue. Her friend, laughing beside her, added, “The teacher says we shouldn’t eat sweets, but everyone does.”

The World Health Organization warns that excessive sugar intake in children can lead to early obesity, insulin resistance, and an increased risk of diabetes and hypertension later in life. Yet in many Ghanaian schools, the connection between sugar and sickness is often ignored.

Nutritionist Dr Selina Boadu from the University of Ghana says the issue is not just lack of knowledge but also environment. “We’ve normalised sugar as part of childhood,” she explained. “Every party, every reward, every school break includes something sweet. We call it a treat, but it’s really a trap.”

She adds that parents sometimes worsen the situation without realising it. “They pack biscuits and drinks in their children’s lunchboxes because they want them happy and full. But those small acts of love are contributing to a much bigger health crisis.”

A visit to a busy wholesale shop in Makola reveals the depth of the problem. Shelves are filled with imported drinks labelled Energy Plus, Cool Up, and Happy Sip. Most have no clear nutrition information, and some even carry misleading labels such as “vitamin fortified” or “fruit enriched.” These products are cheap, and sweetness always sells faster than safety.

Many public schools lack clean drinking water, forcing pupils to buy these sugary drinks to quench their thirst. “If water is not available, what else will they drink?” asked Dr Boadu.

The Ministry of Health and the Ghana Education Service have both raised concerns. In 2024, they introduced a pilot project in selected schools in Accra and Cape Coast to promote healthy snacks like fruits, roasted groundnuts, and low-sugar drinks. However, the initiative has not yet reached schools across the country.

Daniel’s teacher wishes it would. “The children don’t know better,” she said. “We need rules, not just advice.”

Daniel Ninson now takes only water to school and eats a banana during break time. His sugar levels have dropped, and his teacher says he is more alert in class. “He doesn’t fall asleep anymore,” his mother said proudly. “I didn’t know sugar could be this dangerous.”

Her experience reflects a growing reality. Diabetes is no longer a disease that affects only adults. It is silently entering playgrounds, hidden in the form of snacks, sodas, and sweets.

Unless Ghana takes action soon, the laughter heard during school break times may one day carry the weight of a generation too young to fight the sweetness that is slowly harming them.

