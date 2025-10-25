ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 25 Oct 2025 General News

Youth Activist proposes "Ghana Kaba Day" to honor Nana Konadu

Youth and political activist, Amos AmanuYouth and political activist, Amos Amanu

A youth and political activist, Amos Amanu, has called for the introduction of a national event dubbed “Ghana Kaba Day” to be instituted by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture in honour of the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

The proposed event, he explained, would celebrate traditional Ghanaian dressing and preserve the legacy of Nana Konadu, whom he described as a proud symbol of Ghanaian culture and womanhood.

Speaking on Swiss FM on October 24, 2025, Mr. Amanu, an educator, said the late Nana Konadu’s love for wearing kaba and slit went beyond fashion, representing elegance, modesty, and respect for Ghanaian traditions. He noted that her consistent embrace of traditional wear showcased Ghana’s beauty and cultural pride to the world, proving that one can dress decently and still exude confidence and grace.

He urged young women to emulate Nana Konadu’s sense of decency and cultural pride rather than following foreign trends that, in his view, undermine Ghanaian values. “Our traditional attire reflects who we are as Ghanaians. It makes us look decent, confident, and proud of our heritage,” he said.

Mr. Amanu further appealed to the government, cultural institutions, and schools to support the establishment of Ghana Kaba Day to promote traditional fashion among both the young and old. He believes that such an initiative would rekindle national interest in local culture and instill a renewed sense of pride and discipline in the next generation.

He added that dedicating a day to celebrate Nana Konadu’s legacy would immortalize her contributions to Ghana’s cultural identity. “She was a woman of strength, beauty, and cultural pride. Ghana Kaba Day will not only honour her memory but also remind us to celebrate our own identity,” he said.

Supporting the idea, entrepreneur Elikem Tsorme noted that instituting Ghana Kaba Day should go hand in hand with stronger cultural policies. He called for legal measures to protect Ghanaian traditions from the growing influence of foreign cultures and advocated for promoting social media content that highlights indigenous Ghanaian fashion and values.

During the discussion, both Mr. Amanu and Mr. Tsorme praised the late Nana Konadu for her pioneering role in women’s empowerment through the 31st December Movement. They urged the government to revive the movement’s legacy to complement the 24-hour economy policy, saying such an effort would not only advance women’s development but also strengthen Ghana’s cultural and economic identity.

Evans Attah Akangla
Evans Attah Akangla

Volta Region, CorrespondentPage: evans-attah-akangla

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Lawyer Martin Kpebu Members of ORAL committee didn’t take any money from gov’t — Kpebu

1 hour ago

Dr. Joshua Zaato, Political Scientist Dropping cases against NDC officials makes ORAL a selective agenda — Dr. Zaato

1 hour ago

Gov’t must urgently restore NHIS operations to ease burden on patients — Jerry Ahmed Gov’t must urgently restore NHIS operations to ease burden on patients — Jerry A...

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko Parliament drafting lifestyle audit bill to tackle unexplained wealth — Osei Nya...

1 hour ago

Akim Swedru Member of Parliament, Kennedy Osei Nyarko Without lifestyle audit law, AG can’t secure convictions on unexplained wealth —...

1 hour ago

Ranking Member on Parliaments Defence and Interior Committee, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour 3 months without a substantive Defence Minister is a dangerous gamble — Ntim For...

1 hour ago

October 25: Cedi sells at GHS12.50 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.86 on interbank October 25: Cedi sells at GHS12.50 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.86 on inter...

1 hour ago

Kwaku Kankam, Bono East NPP constituency Chairman Let's vote Bawumia as 2028 flagbearer if we wish to return to power — Berekum Ea...

1 hour ago

Garu shooting: NHIA reviews security arrangements across regional, district offices Garu shooting: NHIA reviews security arrangements across regional, district offi...

3 hours ago

Thomas Nyarko Ampem, Deputy Minister for Finance Government to double road infrastructure allocation in 2026 budget — Deputy Fina...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line