Youth Activist proposes "Ghana Kaba Day" to honor Nana Konadu

Youth and political activist, Amos Amanu

A youth and political activist, Amos Amanu, has called for the introduction of a national event dubbed “Ghana Kaba Day” to be instituted by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture in honour of the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

The proposed event, he explained, would celebrate traditional Ghanaian dressing and preserve the legacy of Nana Konadu, whom he described as a proud symbol of Ghanaian culture and womanhood.

Speaking on Swiss FM on October 24, 2025, Mr. Amanu, an educator, said the late Nana Konadu’s love for wearing kaba and slit went beyond fashion, representing elegance, modesty, and respect for Ghanaian traditions. He noted that her consistent embrace of traditional wear showcased Ghana’s beauty and cultural pride to the world, proving that one can dress decently and still exude confidence and grace.

He urged young women to emulate Nana Konadu’s sense of decency and cultural pride rather than following foreign trends that, in his view, undermine Ghanaian values. “Our traditional attire reflects who we are as Ghanaians. It makes us look decent, confident, and proud of our heritage,” he said.

Mr. Amanu further appealed to the government, cultural institutions, and schools to support the establishment of Ghana Kaba Day to promote traditional fashion among both the young and old. He believes that such an initiative would rekindle national interest in local culture and instill a renewed sense of pride and discipline in the next generation.

He added that dedicating a day to celebrate Nana Konadu’s legacy would immortalize her contributions to Ghana’s cultural identity. “She was a woman of strength, beauty, and cultural pride. Ghana Kaba Day will not only honour her memory but also remind us to celebrate our own identity,” he said.

Supporting the idea, entrepreneur Elikem Tsorme noted that instituting Ghana Kaba Day should go hand in hand with stronger cultural policies. He called for legal measures to protect Ghanaian traditions from the growing influence of foreign cultures and advocated for promoting social media content that highlights indigenous Ghanaian fashion and values.

During the discussion, both Mr. Amanu and Mr. Tsorme praised the late Nana Konadu for her pioneering role in women’s empowerment through the 31st December Movement. They urged the government to revive the movement’s legacy to complement the 24-hour economy policy, saying such an effort would not only advance women’s development but also strengthen Ghana’s cultural and economic identity.