NDC leadership advised to recognize party loyalists

Deputy communications officer for Ho Central

The Deputy Communications Officer for the Ho Central Constituency and a member of the Volta Regional Communications Team of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hon. Mac-Billions Bansah, has urged the leadership of the NDC under President John Dramani Mahama to recognize and reward the loyalty of individuals who played crucial roles in the party’s return to power after eight years in opposition.

According to him, as the NDC resumes governance under the leadership of President Mahama, it is vital to acknowledge the tireless efforts of party foot soldiers, ward executives, and grassroots members who sacrificed time, resources, and personal comfort to defend and promote the party’s vision in their communities. “These individuals were the energy behind the party’s message and the reason for its victory,” he said.

Mr. Bansah cautioned that it would be a grave mistake for the party to neglect such loyalists after achieving victory. He therefore called on the NDC leadership to make it a priority to empower and recognize the contributions of its members across all levels of the party structure.

He explained that the NDC’s Reset Ghana Agenda should not only focus on rebuilding systems and institutions but also on restoring trust and morale within the party. “This can be achieved through inclusive decision-making, fair appointments, and recognition of loyalists’ contributions,” he stated.

The outspoken communicator emphasized that a motivated and appreciated base is vital to sustaining the party’s strength. However, neglecting the grassroots could breed apathy, which might harm the NDC’s future. “The leadership must be intentional about inclusion, fairness, and recognition. Appointments, opportunities, and support systems should reflect the sacrifices of members at all levels,” he stressed.

Though he did not provide details about the motivation behind his call, Mr. Bansah underscored the importance of building a lasting legacy. “Power is transient, but legacy is lasting. The NDC leadership should focus on creating a legacy that outlives its tenure in office,” he said, adding that recognizing and empowering the party’s loyal base will make the NDC stronger and unstoppable in achieving its goals.