The Mantle and the Mirror: Ethics of Public Office and the Ancestral Duty of Stewardship

SAT, 25 OCT 2025

I. Introduction: The Office Is Not Yours

Public office is not a throne—it is a trust. It is not a reward for loyalty, nor a license for dominance. It is a mantle woven from the hopes of the living and the memory of the dead. To hold office is to be a steward of the people’s dignity, a guardian of their resources, and a mirror of their values.

In Ghana and across the continent, the abuse of public office has become a recurring wound—one that bleeds confidence, corrodes institutions, and alienates generations. Yet the cure is not only legal—it is cultural, ancestral, and ethical.

II. The Ethical Covenant: Power as Service

The ethics of public office begin with a simple truth: power must serve, not consume. Every budget signed, every contract awarded, every demolition ordered must pass the test of public good. Officials must ask:

  • Does this action protect the vulnerable?
  • Does it honor the law and the spirit of justice?
  • Would I defend this decision before my ancestors?

Ethical leadership is not about avoiding scandal—it is about cultivating integrity. It is the discipline to say no to excess, yes to transparency, and always to the people.

III. Ancestral Stewardship: The Office as Shrine

In Hausa, Nzema, Dagbani, Ewe, Ga Akan and other traditions, leadership is sacred. Chiefs, elders, and stewards are not owners—they are custodians. They sit not for themselves, but for the stool, the clan, the covenant. Public office must reclaim this ancestral ethic.

To be a minister, MP, CEO, or board chair is to sit in a living shrine. The budget is not yours. The land is not yours. The authority is not yours. You are a vessel, a voice, a vow.

Let every public servant remember: you will be judged not only by audits, but by ancestors. The spirits of the land do not forget.

IV. International Implications: Stewardship in a Global Age

In a world of global finance, digital diplomacy, and transnational partnerships, the ethics of public office are no longer local—they are planetary. Corruption in Accra affects investors in Berlin. Mismanagement in Nairobi echoes in New York. The ancestral duty of stewardship must now meet the standards of global accountability.

This means:

  • Transparent procurement and contract processes
  • Ethical diplomacy rooted in truth, not flattery
  • Protection of whistleblowers and investigative journalists
  • Respect for international treaties and environmental covenants

Africa’s renaissance will not come from slogans—it will come from stewards.

V. Civic Recommendations: Rebuilding the Mantle

To restore dignity to public office, we propose:

  • Mandatory civic ethics training for all public officials, rooted in both constitutional law and ancestral wisdom.
  • Public stewardship audits, not just financial audits—evaluating how officials protect dignity, land, and legacy.
  • Ceremonial accountability forums, where leaders report to elders, youth, and coalitions in public dialogue.
  • Coalition-led civic education campaigns to empower citizens to demand ethical leadership and ancestral stewardship.

VI. Epilogue: The Warning and the Mirror

Let this be a final word to those who abuse power: the stool remembers. The land remembers. The people remember. You may escape headlines, but you will not escape history.

And to those who rise in integrity—like Raymond Archer, now at EOCO—know this: the mantle is heavy, but the ancestors are watching. Lead with truth. Govern with humility. Steward with fire.

The office is not yours. It is ours. It is theirs. It is sacred.

Retired Senior Citizen
Teshie-Nungua
[email protected]

Atitso Akpalu
Atitso Akpalu, © 2025

A Voice for Accountability and Reform in Governance. More Atitso Akpalu is a prominent Ghanaian columnist known for his incisive analysis of political and economic issues. With a focus on transparency, accountability, and reform, Akpalu has been a vocal critic of mismanagement and corruption in Ghana's governance. His writings often highlight the need for decentralization, local governance empowerment, and robust anti-corruption measures. Akpalu's work aims to foster a more equitable and just society, advocating for policies that benefit all Ghanaians.

He is a passionate advocate for transparency and accountability. His columns focus on critical analysis of political and economic issues, with a particular interest in the energy sector, financial services, and environmental sustainability. He believes in the power of informed citizenry to drive positive change and am committed to highlighting the challenges and opportunities facing Ghana today.Column: Atitso Akpalu

