Mawuli 2000 Year Group supports Ho Female Prisons

In a touching act of compassion and community service, the Mawuli Senior High School 2000 Year Group has extended support to inmates at the Ho Central Female Prisons as part of their 25th anniversary celebration, which also coincides with the school’s 75th anniversary.

The group donated a wide range of essential items, including tubers of yam, sacks of cassava dough, bags of rice, packs of toiletries, beverages, bottled water, biscuits, soap, and local sponges. Members of the group also spent time interacting with the inmates, sharing words of encouragement and offering emotional support.

Speaking during the presentation, Lawyer Seyram Darbi, spokesperson for the group, said the gesture was part of their commitment to giving back to society and showing compassion to the less privileged.

“Everybody is happy, we are celebrating our anniversary and all that. We are all excited, but we should also be thinking of still helping. We can never stop helping. We might be more privileged than others. Every time if you are privileged, try and extend a hand to the less privileged ones,” he said.

The President of the 2000 Year Group, Mr. Divine Akuaku, explained that their choice to visit the female section was not to sideline the male inmates but to begin a broader support initiative.

“We want to share this 25 years moment with them. We chose them not to discriminate among the men; however, we realize that there are numbers as well, so we will start from somewhere,” he said, adding that their next project will target male inmates.

Receiving the donation, the Commander of the Ho Central Female Prisons, CSP Mrs. Millicent Akity, herself an alumna of Mawuli SHS, expressed deep gratitude to the group for their benevolence and urged other institutions and individuals to emulate their example.

She revealed that the facility currently houses 16 inmates — 10 convicted, one on trial, and five on remand — including two babies and one pregnant woman. The year group expressed concern about the presence of pregnant women and babies in the prison, with Lawyer Darbi calling for a review of the justice system to better address such situations.

The donation, the group noted, was not only a means of meeting physical needs but also a symbol of hope, rehabilitation, and social reintegration for the inmates.

As part of the anniversary activities, the Mawuli SHS 2000 Year Group will on Sunday, October 26, 2025, officially hand over a renovated “White Block” to the school administration, marking the climax of their celebration.

The gesture reinforces the group’s ongoing mission to make a lasting social impact and inspire future generations to lead with empathy, generosity, and purpose.