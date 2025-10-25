ModernGhana logo
Madagascar revokes ousted president Rajoelina's nationality

By RFI
Madagascar
SAT, 25 OCT 2025
© REUTERS - Eduardo Munoz

Madagascar's new government has stripped ousted president Andry Rajoelina of his Malagasy nationality, according to media reports confirmed by RFI, 10 days after he was removed in a military takeover. The decision bars him from contesting future elections.

A decree published Friday in the official gazette said Rajoelina's Malagasy nationality was revoked because he had acquired French nationality in 2014, local media reported, as photographs of the document were shared online. 

RFI has confirmed the decree with the entourage of the new prime minister, Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo, who signed the order.

The decree means that Rajoelina – who was impeached on 14 October after fleeing the island nation in the wake of weeks of protests – will not be able to contest future elections.

The decree cited Madagascar's nationality code, in force since 1960, which stipulates that any Malagasy who voluntarily acquires a foreign nationality automatically loses their Malagasy nationality. 

French nationality scandal

Rajoelina's French nationality caused a scandal when it was revealed just months ahead of the November 2023 elections, nearly 10 years after it was granted. 

At the time, Rajoelina justified applying for French nationality to make it easier for his children to settle in France and continue their studies there. “But this piece of paper does nothing to change the blood that runs in my veins,” he insisted.

It triggered calls for him to be disqualified but he went on to win the contested polls, which were boycotted by opposition parties.

The 51-year-old politician fled Madagascar after army Colonel Michael Randrianirina said on 11 October that his CAPSAT unit would refuse orders to put down the youth-led protest movement, which security forces had attempted to suppress with violence.

Rajoelina said later he was in hiding for his safety, but did not say where.

Randrianirina was sworn in as president on 14 October, pledging elections within two years.

How Madagascar's new leader Randrianirina rose from prison to presidency

Associate arrested

Meanwhile, the authorities in Mauritius have arrested Mamy Ravatomanga – one of Madagascar's richest men and a close associate of Rajoelina.

Ravatomanga was wanted on money-laundering charges relating to to the transfer of Boeing aircraft to Iran in violation of US sanctions, a source told AFP.

The transfer of the planes was allegedly made possible through registration certificates issued by Madagascar's Civil Aviation Authority (ACM).

Ravatomanga fled Madagascar to the neighbouring island of Mauritius on 12 October, days before the coup .

The 56-year-old businessman was arrested on Friday and his assets have been frozen. 

(with newswires)

