From Nets to Waste: Ghana’s Coastal Crisis and the Call to Ceremonial Stewardship

🌍 The Crisis Beneath Our Waves

In 2025, the United Nations warned that by 2050, plastics may outnumber fish in our oceans. For Ghana, this is not a distant forecast—it is a lived reality. Along the Sakumono coast, fisherfolk now haul in more plastic than fish. The ocean, once a source of life and livelihood, is becoming a graveyard of synthetic waste.

Recent cleanups led by UN Ghana at Nungua Beach collected over 2.8 tonnes of waste in a single day, revealing the scale of marine pollution choking our estuaries. Meanwhile, Ghana generates over one million tonnes of plastic waste annually, with less than 5% recycled.

This is not just an environmental concern—it is a ceremonial emergency. Our ancestral waters are being defiled. Our youth are inheriting poisoned shores. Our future is endangered.

🧭 A Ceremonial Mandate for Action

We must rise—not just as citizens, but as ceremonial stewards of our land and waters. This is a call to:

Members of Parliament (MPs): Table motions for estuary protection, plastic bans, and circular economy incentives.

District Chief Executives (DCEs), MMDCEs, and MMDAs: Mobilize youth brigades for estuary trapping, coastal cleanups, and civic education.

Traditional Councils and Civic Coalitions: Anchor restoration in cultural symbolism, Adinkra wisdom, and ancestral blessing.

🛠️ Strategic Recommendations

1. Estuary Trapping with Wire Mesh Systems

Install reinforced mesh barriers at river mouths to intercept plastics before they reach the sea.

Engage local artisans and youth in fabrication and maintenance.

2. Plastic-to-Brick Recycling Initiatives

Partner with innovators like Nelplast Ghana Ltd to convert trapped plastics into eco-bricks for roads, pavements, and low-cost housing.

Launch district-level recycling hubs with buy-back schemes for collected waste.

3. Furniture from Waste Plastics

Support SMEs in transforming plastics into durable furniture for schools, clinics, and civic centers.

Offer tax incentives and procurement quotas for recycled products.

4. Civic Education Scrolls and Campaigns

Design ceremonial scrolls, banners, and youth pledges to educate communities on SDG 14 (Life Below Water), recycling, and ocean stewardship.

Use radio, drama, and storytelling rooted in Ghanaian tradition to reach rural and urban audiences.

5. Legal and Policy Frameworks

Enforce the Environmental Protection Agency Act and Local Government Act to mandate estuary protection and waste segregation.

Introduce bylaws for coastal waste audits and community-led monitoring.

🌱 Legacy Beyond Plastics

This is not just a cleanup—it is a restoration of dignity. A revival of ancestral stewardship. A renewal of our covenant with the land and sea.

Let every estuary become a gate of protection. Let every youth become a guardian of the coast. Let every brick from recycled plastic become a monument to our resilience.

🛡️ We must act—not tomorrow, not next year—but now. Our oceans are crying. Our nets are empty. Our future is endangered.

Let Ghana rise.

⚖️ Reclaiming the Path to 2030: Ghana’s SDG Mandate in Environmental Stewardship

Ghana’s 2025 Voluntary National Review Report reveals a mixed trajectory on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with significant challenges persisting across environmental, sanitation, and marine protection targets. SDG 14—Life Below Water—remains critically endangered, as plastic pollution continues to choke estuaries and coastal livelihoods. To realign with the 2030 Agenda, Ghana must urgently decentralize SDG implementation by empowering Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to lead localized action. This includes installing wire mesh traps at river mouths to intercept plastics, launching youth-led recycling brigades, and converting waste into eco-bricks and civic furniture. Parliamentarians, DCEs, and civic coalitions must anchor these efforts in ceremonial stewardship, blending ancestral wisdom with modern innovation. Only through coordinated, symbolic, and practical action can Ghana reclaim its SDG momentum and restore dignity to its waters.

Retired Senior Citizen

Founder, Heritage Shield Ghana & Civic Education Advocate

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]