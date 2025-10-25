Asebu Catholic Basic School wins Okatakyi Amanfi VII Silver Jubilee Anniversary Quiz

Asebu Catholic Basic School has emerged winner of the Okatakyi Amanfi VII Silver Jubilee Anniversary competition, held as part of the 2025 Apeyamkese Festival and the 25th anniversary celebration of the Paramount Chief of Asebu.

The event, which took place on Friday, October 24, 2025, at the Aggrey Memorial Zion Senior High School Assembly Hall, tested pupils’ knowledge in Mathematics, Science, English, General Knowledge, and Fante—the latter focusing on the customs, traditions, and culture of the Asebu people. The competition aimed to promote youth participation in the festival while encouraging interest in academics and cultural heritage.

Out of eight invited schools, seven participated: Moree D/A Basic ‘A’, Akonoma D/A Basic, Putubiw D/A Basic, Asebu Catholic Basic, Old Ebu-Brebia D/A Basic, Amosima Methodist Basic, and Asebu Aponsie D/A Basic. Asebu Ekroful Catholic Basic School was absent.

The schools were grouped into two for the preliminary stage. From Group A, Amosima Methodist Basic (49 points) and Asebu Catholic Basic (38 points) qualified for the finals, while Asebu Aponsie D/A Basic (50 points) and Old Ebu-Brebia D/A Basic (49 points) advanced from Group B.

In a closely contested final, Asebu Catholic Basic clinched victory with 45 points, followed by Old Ebu-Brebia D/A Basic with 42 points. Amosima Methodist Basic (38 points) and Asebu Aponsie D/A Basic (37 points) placed third and fourth respectively.

Senior High Debate Falls Through

A planned Senior High School Debate on the topic “Galamsey and Its Effects on the Environment” failed to take place after only one school, Abakrampa SHS, showed up. The other three invited schools—Aggrey Memorial Zion SHS, Moree SHS, and Aburaman SHS—failed to attend, leading to Abakrampa SHS being declared the winner by default.

Education and Culture at the Heart of Celebration

Nana Prof. Yemoah II, Chief of Nframandwe, presented awards to the winners on behalf of the Asebu Traditional Council. He urged students to prioritize education, describing it as a “leveller” that could shape their future success.

Mr. Reginald Otoo, a science teacher at the winning school, credited their triumph to intensive preparation. “We had to inculcate a winning mentality in them to emerge victorious,” he said, encouraging parents to support their children’s academic ambitions.

The quiz mistress, Madam Dina Tetteh, who serves as Abura Asebu Kwaamankese District Coordinator for Guidance and Counselling and Girls’ Education Officer, praised the pupils’ performance but expressed concern about their limited knowledge of local culture. “I’m pleading with all stakeholders to assist our kids to be conversant with our norms, traditions, and customs,” she said. “That is what defines us as a people.”

Ogyeahɔhɔo Kofi Amanyi IV, Chief of Moree Alata and Secretary to the Anniversary Planning Committee, said the quiz was a fitting tribute to the Paramount Chief, Okatakyi Amanfi VII, who is renowned for his commitment to education and youth development.

Asebu Catholic Basic School contestant Anabel Yarkwa Quansah expressed joy at her team’s success. She thanked God for their victory and urged her peers to take their studies seriously.

The Okatakyi Amanfi VII Silver Jubilee and Apeyamkese Festival will climax with a grand durbar of chiefs on November 22, followed by a thanksgiving service on November 23, 2025.