Galamsey fight: Arrest the kingpins and provide decent jobs for the youth — Apostle Essando-Otoo urges gov't

The General Overseer of The Lord’s Pentecostal Church International (TLPCI), Apostle Eric Anim Essando-Otoo, has made a passionate appeal to government to intensify its efforts in the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.

He urged the authorities not only to pursue the small-scale illegal operators but to arrest and prosecute the real kingpins, those who finance and provide the machinery, logistics, and protection that sustain the illegal activity.

Speaking at the 64th General Conference of The Lord’s Pentecostal Church International held at the Abundant Life Centre, Kwashiman, Apostle Otoo warned that if the nation continues to handle the galamsey menace with leniency, “there will be no future left for the next generation.”

He described illegal mining as a “threat to human existence,” emphasising that rivers, which once sustained communities, are now turning into mud and poison, while forests that served as the lungs of the nation are fast vanishing.

“Rivers that once sustained lives are under threat; forests that provided livelihood are diminishing," Apostle Otoo lamented while adding, “It is time to take bold and decisive steps to restore our forests, lands, and water bodies.”

He acknowledged that successive governments have shown some commitment to fighting illegal mining and commended the current administration for demonstrating a degree of seriousness in tackling the issue. However, he insisted that “more needs to be done to strengthen and safeguard our lands, rivers, forests, and communities.”

Apostle Otoo stressed that the fight against galamsey should not be reduced to rhetoric and political statements, but must be anchored in sustainable enforcement and accountability. He called on government agencies, security forces, and policymakers to dismantle the networks that enable and profit from illegal mining.

While calling for strict enforcement, Apostle Otoo also appealed to government to create sustainable employment opportunities for the youth who often resort to galamsey out of desperation. He noted that many young people are lured into the illegal trade due to unemployment and lack of economic opportunities.

He suggested that the state could redirect its focus towards investments in agriculture, technology, renewable energy, and vocational training. These sectors, he said, have the potential to absorb thousands of young people and give them a decent source of livelihood.

Delivering his sermon on the theme, “Empowered to Transform”, drawn from Acts 1:8.Apostle Otoo reminded Christians that evangelism goes beyond preaching the Gospel. It is also about living faithfully, serving humanity, and transforming society with the power and grace of God. He encouraged believers to be “agents of change” in their communities by promoting honesty, environmental stewardship, and national development.

He explained that the church’s annual theme will guide TLPCI’s spiritual and social activities throughout the calendar year, focusing on expanding territories, winning souls, and making a meaningful impact in society.

Apostle Eric Anim Essando-Otoo is a seasoned preacher, scholar, and mission-minded leader. He has participated in several international leadership conferences and mission assignments across the world, all geared towards expanding the Kingdom of God. He currently serves as the 5th General Overseer of The Lord’s Pentecostal Church International, now in his second term after being re-elected last year at Tokokoe in the Volta Region.

Before his elevation to the highest office, he served faithfully as the General Secretary of the church under the leadership of Apostle Dr. Richard Buafo, the former General Overseer who notably expanded the church’s footprint in the United Kingdom before retiring.

Apostle Otoo, who also doubles as the Area Apostle for Ashaiman, is married to Mrs. Juliet Essando-Otoo, and the couple is blessed with three wonderful children.

The 64th General Conference, which brought together delegates from across Ghana and abroad, will climax on Sunday, October 26, with a grand Thanksgiving Service to celebrate God’s faithfulness and to chart a renewed path for the church and the nation.

In his closing remarks, Apostle Otoo reiterated that the fight against galamsey is not only an environmental concern but a moral and spiritual one. He urged Christians, civil society, and all patriotic citizens to join hands in saving the nation’s natural resources for posterity.