Mahama increases disability fund to 5%, orders strict enforcement of employment quota for PWDs

President John Dramani Mahama has announced a significant boost in government support for Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs), increasing their allocation from the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) from three per cent to five per cent, effective 2026.

Speaking at the launch of the Free Tertiary Education Programme for Persons with Disabilities, President Mahama said the increase was part of his administration’s broader agenda to promote inclusion, equity, and empowerment for all citizens, regardless of physical or social limitations.

To ensure transparency and efficiency in managing the new allocation, the President revealed that a Disability Desk will be established in every Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assembly (MMDA). These desks will work in close partnership with local branches of the Ghana Federation of the Disabled to prepare annual budgets on how the funds will be utilised.

“Beginning next year, the allocation to persons with disabilities in the District Assemblies Common Fund will rise from three per cent to five per cent. The Disability Desk in each District Assembly, in consultation with the local branch of the Ghana Federation of the Disabled, will prepare a yearly budget to determine how the funds are spent,” President Mahama explained.

He emphasised that the initiative was designed to expand access to resources and opportunities for PWDs and to empower them to live dignified, productive lives.

The President also announced that government will strictly enforce a minimum five per cent employment quota for PWDs across both the public and private sectors, adding that private institutions meeting this requirement will benefit from tax incentives as part of efforts to encourage inclusivity in the workplace.

In addition, President Mahama disclosed plans to introduce a Persons with Disabilities (Amendment) Act along with a Legislative Instrument (L.I.) to update the Persons with Disabilities Act of 2006. The new legal framework, he said, will reflect current social and economic realities and strengthen the rights and protections of PWDs in Ghana.

“These reforms reflect our unwavering commitment to ensuring that disability is never a barrier to opportunity in this country,” President Mahama said, reaffirming his administration’s dedication to building an inclusive society where every Ghanaian can thrive.