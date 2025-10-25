The government has announced plans to more than double road infrastructure allocation in the 2026 budget to sustain economic recovery and build long-term resilience.

Mr Thomas Nyarko Ampem, Deputy Minister for Finance, said recent macroeconomic gains provided a foundation for inclusive development and shared prosperity, with a renewed focus on fiscal discipline and infrastructure expansion.

Speaking at a stakeholder engagement session for the 2026 budget preparation, he stated, “The government remains steadfast in sustaining the momentum of economic recovery and building a resilient economy that delivers opportunity for all Ghanaians.”

He said over 60 road projects had already commenced nationwide to improve connectivity and support economic activity, with significantly increased funding planned for the coming year.

Mr Ampem explained that the infrastructure drive recognised the importance of transportation networks in facilitating trade, boosting growth, and creating jobs.

“Our focus areas include economic stabilisation and fiscal discipline, infrastructure and social development, social protection, education and youth empowerment as well as employment creation,” he said.

The Deputy Finance Minister noted that the 2026 budget would balance infrastructure investment with social development priorities, including increased funding for healthcare, education, and support for vulnerable groups.

He attributed the government's ability to expand capital spending to recent improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including a primary balance surplus of 1.4 per cent of GDP, a reduced fiscal deficit of 1.5 per cent, and a decline in public debt to 46.8 per cent as of August 2025.

Mr Ampem noted that inflation had dropped to 9.4 per cent from over 20 per cent, treasury bill rates had declined by 1,300 basis points, and Ghana had received credit rating upgrades from international agencies.

“The Ghanaian currency has appreciated significantly, indicating improved investor confidence and reducing the cost of imported construction materials and equipment needed for infrastructure projects.

“The IMF agreement and Moody's credit rating upgrade reaffirm international confidence in Ghana's economic direction,” noting that these developments could unlock concessional financing and attract private sector investment in infrastructure,” he said.

Mr. Ampem said the government remained committed to sustaining the economic turnaround through prudent debt management, structural reforms, and expanded capital investment.

He emphasised that consultations with financial and non-financial institutions, civil society, academia, and citizens would inform the 2026 budget design.

“Today's engagement provides an avenue for government to listen to your perspectives, your proposals and your expectations as we shape the 2026 budget,” he said.

Article 179(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) require the finance minister to prepare the budget in consultation with stakeholders.

The 2026 budget, focused on job creation and private sector-led growth, is scheduled for presentation to Parliament in November 2025.

