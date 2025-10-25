Court remands three for mining without license at Wamfie

The Wamfie District Magistrate Court in the Bono Region, presided over by His Worship Eugene Obeng Ntim, has remanded three men into police custody and granted bail to a minor for engaging in illegal mining.

The suspects — 30-year-old Moses Ayando, 32-year-old Joseph Akuwaaya, and 34-year-old John Akanboei — were remanded, while 16-year-old Kwaku Atingani was granted bail in the sum of GH¢50,000 with one surety. They are all scheduled to reappear before the court on November 4, 2025.

The arrests were made on October 22, 2025, during an operation conducted by the Dormaa Paramount Chief’s Anti-Galamsey Task Force at Akontanim near Wamfie, where the suspects were caught mining illegally.

In a press statement, the Bono Regional Police Command, through its Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, warned individuals involved in illegal mining in the region to desist from such activities or face arrest, investigation, and prosecution.