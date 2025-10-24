Many luxury apartments in Accra financed through dishonest means — Sam Jonah

Ghanaian business mogul and statesman, Sir Sam Esson Jonah,

Ghanaian business mogul and statesman, Sir Sam Esson Jonah, has alleged that several of the luxurious apartment complexes springing up across the country were financed through questionable and dishonest means.

He noted that many of these high-rise buildings, particularly in affluent parts of Accra, remain unoccupied because the money used to construct them did not come from legitimate business sources.

Speaking in an interview with media personality Bola Ray, Sir Sam Jonah contrasted genuine real estate development financed through bank loans with projects funded by illicit money.

“If you walk around my area, all the high-priced apartments are empty. Do you think that if money were collected from banks, the banks would not have moved in? These projects are being funded through sources which are not honest,” he said.

He further described the situation as a reflection of the country’s growing appetite for wealth acquired through dubious means which undermines economic integrity and public trust.

“Many of these properties are empty because they were not built with borrowed money that requires repayment. They are examples of the things that go on in this country, where accountability and checks are weak,” he said.