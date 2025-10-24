ModernGhana logo
Ban surface mining for 6 months to fight galamsey — Nitiwul to Mahama

Former Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul
FRI, 24 OCT 2025
Former Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul

Member of Parliament for Bimbilla and former Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, has urged President John Dramani Mahama to take a bold step in the fight against illegal mining by suspending surface mining for at least six months.

He said such a move will help the government reset the system, reclaim destroyed lands, and regain control of the country’s mining activities.

Speaking to journalists at Parliament House on Friday, October 24, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker said the government’s current anti-galamsey efforts lack political will and consistency.

“The fight against galamsey has clearly been a challenge for the government, and it’s because there’s a lack of political will. If President Mahama wants to make progress, he should suspend surface mining for about six to seven months, reset the atmosphere, and then get a handle on it,” he said.

Mr. Nitiwul noted that a similar action taken under the Akufo-Addo administration helped sanitize the sector and reduce the impact of the age-long environmental menace.

“If the government can suspend all surface mining for about six months, it will help a lot. That way, anyone mining during the suspension will clearly be engaging in illegal mining, and enforcement can be done district by district,” he stated.

According to the former Minister, without decisive measures, the devastation caused by illegal mining will continue to worsen, making it “extremely difficult” to control the menace.

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

