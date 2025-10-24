Govt supports GVA's high-speed internet initiative in Ghana

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mr Samuel Nartey George, has affirmed the government’s readiness to support genuine investors committed to enhancing Ghana’s digital infrastructure and driving inclusion.

He made this statement during a visit by executives from Group Vivendi Africa (GVA) to the Ministry on Thursday to discuss plans for the company’s commercial launch of high-speed fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) internet services in Ghana.

The Minister welcomed the initiative, describing the proposed pricing model as “revolutionary” and consistent with the government’s drive to expand affordable digital connectivity. He pledged to engage the Minister for Energy and the management of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to help resolve the impasse over access to infrastructure.

“I’m fully committed to initiatives that lower data costs and expand fibre connectivity across Ghana. If this offering delivers what you’ve described, high-speed, unlimited internet at competitive rates, I’ll personally champion its rollout,” he said.

The Minister urged GVA to submit a formal proposal outlining its service plan, investment model, and the specific bottlenecks requiring ministerial intervention. He also suggested collaboration between GVA and Canal+ to bundle broadband access with premium content streaming, which could transform Ghana’s pay-TV and internet landscape.

The Chief Executive of GVA, Mr Jean-François Dubois, outlined GVA’s vision, stating that the company aims to deliver affordable, unlimited broadband connectivity to Ghanaian households.

Mr Dubois noted that the company was a subsidiary of the Canal+ Group and was currently operating in nine African countries, intending to replicate its mass-market fibre model in Ghana, starting with Accra and Kumasi.