Transport Minister outlines reforms at Ghana Transport and Logistics Fair 2025

The Minister for Transport, Mr Joseph Bukari Nikpe, has emphasised the Ministry’s strategic interventions aligned with the vision of “Building the Ghana We Want Together.”

Speaking at the inaugural launch of the Ghana Transport and Logistics Fair 2025 by President Mahama on Wednesday at the World Trade Centre, the Minister stressed the need for bold reforms which prioritise efficiency, safety, and sustainability across all modes of transport.

According to him, this commitment aims to transform urban mobility, reduce congestion, and create opportunities for young people, women, and persons with disabilities through investments in smart and resilient infrastructure.

The three-day fair will run from October 22 to 24, 2025, with the theme ‘Resetting Ghana’s Transport Sector for Improved Connectivity, Innovation, and Investment’ and driven by the slogan ‘Driving Connectivity, Innovation, and Sustainable Growth for Ghana’s Future.’

In the aviation sector, Mr Nikpe announced that the Ministry was on track to establish a national airline and had introduced advanced security measures, including a passenger information system and a passenger name record system.

He highlighted ongoing projects like the expansion and modernisation of Kotoka International Airport (KIA), the repurposing of Terminal 2, the construction of a new Air Traffic Control Tower, and the extension of the runway at Prempeh Agyemang I International Airport.

For maritime transport, the Minister stated that the rehabilitation of the Tema Harbour breakwater was ongoing and that the Ghana Shippers Authority was actively working to reduce port business costs through effective regulation, and feasibility studies for the development of coastal water transportation are set to begin soon.

In the area of road transport, Mr Nikpe mentioned that amendments to the Road Traffic Act (2004) and Regulations (2012) are underway to enhance safety and promote job creation by formalising the use of motorcycles and tricycles for fare-paying passenger services.

Touching on the public transport system, he noted that initiatives are in place to renew the fleet of Metro Mass Transit Limited and Intercity STC Coaches Limited. These efforts aim to expand services and drive sector decarbonization through the introduction of electric buses.

Additionally, he revealed that work has resumed on the Western Railway line, and services on the Tema-Mpakadan Line are also being reinstated.

The Minister highlighted that these comprehensive interventions are supported by strategic partnerships with the private sector to mobilise investment, ultimately aiming to make Ghana the preferred transport and logistics hub within the West African sub-region and under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The transport fair will showcase the latest in vehicles, aviation technologies, shipping solutions, rail concepts, electric mobility, and digital platforms, offering students and the public a rare opportunity for firsthand experience.