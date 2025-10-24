ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GMA Director General advocates for fair green transition

By Margaret Adjeley Sowah, ISD || Contributor
Climate GMA Director General advocates for fair green transition
FRI, 24 OCT 2025

The Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), Dr Kamal-Deen Ali, has indicated the need for a fair and stable green transition for developing nations.

Speaking at the Zero-Coalition meeting in Antwerp on Thursday, 23rd October 2025, he praised the important work being done by the Coalition in promoting environmental sustainability and the green transition.

Dr Ali commended the leadership of Ghana’s President, who has appointed a Minister of Climate and redesignated the Ministry of Energy to the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition.

However, he emphasised that as the world moves toward zero-carbon shipping, the transition must be designed to support fragile economies in the Global South to prevent disruption.

The Director-General pointed out that while "first movers" in the green transition deserve recognition and rewards, the arrangements must ultimately benefit all nations. This approach ensures that developing countries like Ghana can adapt without jeopardising their economic stability.

“The transition arrangements must lift all boats,” he stated, emphasising that a successful shift toward sustainability should not come at the expense of the economies of developing nations.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

5 hours ago

Majority Leader in Parliament and MP for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga Receiving ECOWAS deportees from US not wrong, they have 90-day entry right — Maj...

5 hours ago

Ghanaian business mogul and statesman, Sir Sam Esson Jonah, Many luxury apartments in Accra financed through dishonest means — Sam Jonah

5 hours ago

Former Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul Ban surface mining for 6 months to fight galamsey — Nitiwul to Mahama

5 hours ago

Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu Bad economic record will haunt Bawumia in 2028 elections — Kwakye Ofosu

5 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings We’re still processing my mother’s sudden death — Dr. Zanetor Rawlings

5 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Bimbilla and former Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul Late Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings was able to unite NDC and NPP — Nitiwul

9 hours ago

Sri Lankan MP, Dr Muhammed Hizbullah Accra Court grants bail to 11 accused of defrauding Sri Lankan MP of $2 million ...

10 hours ago

Tyrone Marhguy ‘What has uniformity got to do with equality?’ — Tyrone Marhguy questions low ha...

10 hours ago

Professor Ransford Gyampo Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings redefined role of Ghana’s First Ladies — Prof Gyampo

10 hours ago

Mahama announces establishment of Catholic Science and Technology University and Regional Hospital in Damongo Mahama announces establishment of Catholic Science and Technology University and...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line