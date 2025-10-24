GMA Director General advocates for fair green transition

The Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), Dr Kamal-Deen Ali, has indicated the need for a fair and stable green transition for developing nations.

Speaking at the Zero-Coalition meeting in Antwerp on Thursday, 23rd October 2025, he praised the important work being done by the Coalition in promoting environmental sustainability and the green transition.

Dr Ali commended the leadership of Ghana’s President, who has appointed a Minister of Climate and redesignated the Ministry of Energy to the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition.

However, he emphasised that as the world moves toward zero-carbon shipping, the transition must be designed to support fragile economies in the Global South to prevent disruption.

The Director-General pointed out that while "first movers" in the green transition deserve recognition and rewards, the arrangements must ultimately benefit all nations. This approach ensures that developing countries like Ghana can adapt without jeopardising their economic stability.

“The transition arrangements must lift all boats,” he stated, emphasising that a successful shift toward sustainability should not come at the expense of the economies of developing nations.