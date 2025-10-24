Bad economic record will haunt Bawumia in 2028 elections — Kwakye Ofosu

Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has said it will be difficult for former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to convince Ghanaians to vote for him in the 2028 elections should he become the NPP’s flagbearer.

According to him, Dr. Bawumia, who was once projected as the best economic manager, rather presided over an economic downturn that worsened the living conditions of Ghanaians.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on Friday, October 24, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwart said the former Vice President has a “credibility problem” due to contradictions in his public record.

“For as long as this economy does better than when they[NPP] left, Dr. Bawumia will struggle to convince the people of Ghana that he has what it takes to run this country,” Mr. Kwakye Ofosu said.

He noted that Dr. Bawumia’s attempt to take credit for government achievements while distancing himself from failures exposes his inconsistency.

“In one breath, he claims ownership of all major NPP policies, and in another, he says he had no role in the mess the economy suffered. That contradiction will continue to haunt him,” he stated.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu stressed that the economic crisis under the previous administration has created a lasting image of Dr. Bawumia as the face of Ghana’s financial decline.

“So long as he remains active in politics, he will always be associated with the economic downturn that proved disastrous for the average Ghanaian,” said Kwakye Ofosu.