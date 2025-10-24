Claims Bawumia lacks grassroots support not true — NPP delegate

Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Berekum East constituency have dismissed claims that former Vice President and flagbearer hopeful Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia lacks grassroots support within the party.

In a video sighted by ModernGhana News, the party’s Women’s Organizer for the Kankaba polling station said Dr. Bawumia’s grassroots appeal makes him a suitable candidate to win the 2028 elections for the party.

“All 17 of us here support Dr. Bawumia because he is the only one who can win 2028 for us. Claims that he lacks grassroots support are not true,” she said.

Speaking to journalists during the end of Dr. Bawumia’s campaign tour of the Bono Region on Friday, October 24, another polling station executive said members in the constituency are united behind the former Vice President.

“He is the only candidate Ghanaians will vote for. Who says he doesn’t have support? That cannot be true. The mistake we made in Berekum East will not be repeated. We are voting massively for Dr. Bawumia,” the delegate said.

This comes a day after 63 out of the 87 NPP MPs declared their support for Dr. Bawumia, describing him as the embodiment of the party’s next chapter.

The opposition party is expected to elect its flagbearer for the 2028 general elections on January 31, 2026, as part of efforts to reorganize ahead of the polls.