Police inspector sentenced to life imprisonment for killing girlfriend Maa Adwoa

A police officer, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the cold-blooded murder of his alleged girlfriend, Victoria Dapaah, popularly known as Maa Adwoa.

The tragic incident occurred on April 20, 2023, at Adum in Kumasi, shocking the entire nation and sparking widespread public outrage.

According to the prosecution, Inspector Twumasi fatally shot the 26-year-old woman multiple times with his service pistol, causing her to die from hemorrhagic shock. The brutal act, which took place in the open, drew intense condemnation and renewed calls for stricter psychological evaluations for officers bearing arms.

During the trial, Twumasi denied ever being romantically involved with Maa Adwoa and refuted allegations that their supposed relationship had created tension in his marriage. When asked about claims that his wife, Yaa Afriyie, had left home a day before the murder, he simply responded, “It is not true.”

After two years of hearings and testimonies, the Asokore Mampong District Court in the Ashanti Region found him guilty and handed down a life sentence, bringing closure to a case that had gripped the public since 2023.

Background

The killing of Maa Adwoa drew widespread attention after videos and photos of the crime scene went viral on social media, showing the young woman lying lifeless in a pool of blood near Adum. She was said to have been in a heated argument with the officer moments before the shooting.

Public outrage over the incident prompted swift action by the police, who arrested Inspector Twumasi at Sekyere, near Effiduase, days after the murder. The case reignited debate over gun discipline within the police service and the need for emotional and mental health screening of officers.

With the court’s decision, many Ghanaians see the verdict as a significant step toward justice for the late Maa Adwoa and her grieving family, marking the end of one of the most talked-about murder trials in recent years.