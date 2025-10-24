“Bringing back Judge Acquah from retirement sends a worrying signal” – Paul to Mahama

Host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, Paul Adom-Otchere, has expressed concern over President John Mahama’s decision to swear in Justice Samuel Bright Acquah as a High Court Judge, describing the move as “a worrying signal.”

Speaking on Good Morning Ghana with Moro Awudu, Adom-Otchere said it was troubling that Justice Acquah, who had reached the mandatory retirement age of 65, was called back from retirement and elevated to the Superior Court of Judicature.

He recalled comments the judge made during the case involving Kwame Baffoe, known as Abronye, which he described as inappropriate for someone in such a position.

“A judge who makes this statement is then gone on retirement, he’s called back from retirement and elevated to now become a member of the Superior Court of Judicature. That is a worrying signal, a particularly worrying signal. And I don’t know how many people advise President John Mahama to do this,” Adom-Otchere said.

He argued that while the judge may be legally eligible to serve, the appointment raised broader questions about how political discretion is exercised in judicial matters.

“Many people felt that the discretion given to political authority must be looked at critically, not along partisan lines,” he said. “The judiciary is meant to be that pillar that holds the executive and legislature accountable. So everyone gets worried when judges appear to have a political lens.”

Adom-Otchere compared the current concern to debates under former President Akufo-Addo, when what was dubbed “unanimous FC” rulings raised questions about the judiciary’s independence.

He said Justice Acquah’s past remarks, in which he told an accused person that “some people are more equal than others,” were enough reason for caution.

“That kind of statement should never be made by a judge,” he said. “Given all the circumstances, I think the judge himself should have taken a step back to reflect, rather than return to the bench.”

Adom-Otchere added that the matter could come up during the vetting of the nominated Chief Justice, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, as part of ongoing discussions about judicial appointments and accountability.