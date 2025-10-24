Berekum East delegates declare support for ‘winnable’ Bawumia in NPP flagbearer race

Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Berekum East constituency have stated that former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia remains the party’s best hope of winning the 2028 general elections.

The delegates describe the 2024 NPP flagbearer as the only candidate capable of appealing to both party faithful and floating voters across the country.

Speaking to journalists during the end of Dr. Bawumia’s campaign tour of the Bono Region on Friday, October 24, a polling station executive said members in the constituency are united behind the former Vice President.

“He is the only candidate Ghanaians will vote for. Who says he doesn’t have support? That cannot be true. The mistake we made in Berekum East will not be repeated. We are voting massively for Dr. Bawumia,” the delegate said in a video seen by ModernGhana News.

Another party member, who serves as an electoral area coordinator, said Bawumia’s record and loyalty to the NPP make him the right choice.

“I can assure Dr. Bawumia of our full support. His performance in the election petition will be rewarded. When he wins, the NDC will be silenced,” he noted.

This comes a day after 63 out of the 87 NPP MPs declared their support for Dr. Bawumia, describing him as the embodiment of the party’s next chapter.