ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Berekum East delegates declare support for ‘winnable’ Bawumia in NPP flagbearer race

NPP Berekum East delegates declare support for ‘winnable’ Bawumia in NPP flagbearer race
FRI, 24 OCT 2025

Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Berekum East constituency have stated that former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia remains the party’s best hope of winning the 2028 general elections.

The delegates describe the 2024 NPP flagbearer as the only candidate capable of appealing to both party faithful and floating voters across the country.

Speaking to journalists during the end of Dr. Bawumia’s campaign tour of the Bono Region on Friday, October 24, a polling station executive said members in the constituency are united behind the former Vice President.

“He is the only candidate Ghanaians will vote for. Who says he doesn’t have support? That cannot be true. The mistake we made in Berekum East will not be repeated. We are voting massively for Dr. Bawumia,” the delegate said in a video seen by ModernGhana News.

Another party member, who serves as an electoral area coordinator, said Bawumia’s record and loyalty to the NPP make him the right choice.

“I can assure Dr. Bawumia of our full support. His performance in the election petition will be rewarded. When he wins, the NDC will be silenced,” he noted.

This comes a day after 63 out of the 87 NPP MPs declared their support for Dr. Bawumia, describing him as the embodiment of the party’s next chapter.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

Sri Lankan MP, Dr Muhammed Hizbullah Accra Court grants bail to 11 accused of defrauding Sri Lankan MP of $2 million ...

3 hours ago

Tyrone Marhguy ‘What has uniformity got to do with equality?’ — Tyrone Marhguy questions low ha...

3 hours ago

Professor Ransford Gyampo Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings redefined role of Ghana’s First Ladies — Prof Gyampo

3 hours ago

Nambian President mourns with Ghanaover death of Nana Konadu Nambian President mourns with Ghana over death of Nana Konadu

3 hours ago

Nana Konadu is epitome of strength and resilience of Ghanaian women — NPP mourns 'Nana Konadu is epitome of strength and resilience of Ghanaian women' — NPP mour...

3 hours ago

Former MDCEs in Upper East Region blast Bryan Acheampong over fertiliser comment Former MDCEs in Upper East Region blast Bryan Acheampong over fertiliser comment

3 hours ago

Mahama announces establishment of Catholic Science and Technology University and Regional Hospital in Damongo Mahama announces establishment of Catholic Science and Technology University and...

3 hours ago

Despite the ebbs and flows, she will always remain significant part of us — NDC mourns late Nana Konadu 'Despite the ebbs and flows, she will always remain significant part of us' — ND...

4 hours ago

How Amansie West DISEC arrested 21 Burkinabe nationals for mining in water bodies at Esaase Bontefufuo How Amansie West DISEC arrested 21 Burkinabe nationals for mining in water bodie...

4 hours ago

She was a warm and affectionate woman – Akufo-Addo mourns Nana Konadu 'She was a warm and affectionate woman' – Akufo-Addo mourns Nana Konadu

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line