Exposing the lies of KGL Consultant and PR Agent, Razak Kojo Opoku

A certain Razak Kojo Opoku, who was introduced to The Fourth Estate by the leadership of KGL as their Consultant has been peddling lies in his attempt to earn his fees or pay from KGL.

So far, he has been doing a good job at getting KGL-allied media to carry his deceptive PR write-ups in defence of the terrible, state-fleecing NLA-KGL deal signed by the leadership of the NLA under the erstwhile NPP administration.

After following his deceptive write-ups for a while, it is time to expose the lies he has been feeding the public with, through the KLG-allied media outlets, and we do so as follows:

1. First of all, it is important for members of the public to know that the said Razak Kojo Opoku is a Consultant to KGL, as he was introduced to us by the leadership of KGL. He was part of the KGL team when The Fourth Estate interviewed the KGL leadership in relation to our ongoing stories on the Terrible NLA-KGL deal. For purposes of honesty and integrity, the said Razak Kojo Opoku, should have fully disclosed in his PR write-ups and during engagements with the KGL-allied media that he is doing a paid job as a consultant to KGL. Instead, he has been deceptively presenting himself to the public as just a former PRO of the NLA.

2. In response to The Fourth Estate’s most recent publication about NLA’s critical demands for sales and revenue records from KGL, the KGL consultant, Razak Kojo Opoku, lied to the public by stating that: “NLA’s letter was written on 7th October 2025, but leadership of KGL received the letter on 13th October 2025.” This is how he lies to the public.

The factual evidence obtained from our reliable sources within KGL showed that KGL responded to NLA’s October 7 letter on October 10th, as shown in the screenshot of KGL’s response below. How could KGL respond to a letter it received on 13th October, on 10th October? That’s how the KGL consultant and PR agent deceives the public through the KGL-allied media houses.

3. In the same response to our latest publication, the KGL Consultant, Razak Kojo Opoku, lies to the public through the KGL-allied media by stating emphatically that: “KGL through Mr. Alex Dadey never asked NLA to defer its request to 2026. Fourth Estate Lied once again.”

Read below what the KGL letter to NLA dated October 10, and shown to The Fourth Estate by Sources within KGL states, and determine for yourself who is lying:

4. What the KGL Consultant and PR agent, Razak Kojo Opoku, conveniently refused to disclose to the public is that, when KGL requested that NLA defers the request to 2026, NLA refused and wrote back to KGL that it must produce the requested data by October 17.

See below the evidence from the NLA letter refusing to defer the request to 2026, as obtained from our sources within KGL.

5. What the KGL Consultant and PR agent, Razak Kojo Opoku, again deliberately concealed from the public through his publication in the KLG-allied media, is that it was based on the refusal by NLA to defer the requested data that KGL wrote begging that they should be given up to October 31, 2025 to produce the requested data. He should know that the public deserves the truth, not lies.

6. What the KGL Consultant and PR Agent, Razak Kojo Opoku, did not tell the public is that the NLA request is based on Paragraph 17 of the license granted KGL under the terrible, state-fleecing NLA-KGL deal. He should have told the public that, that aspect of the license agreement mandates KGL and NLA to do weekly reconciliations. Not yearly reconciliations.

See Paragraph 17 of the NLA-KGL licence agreement:

Such reconciliation requires KGL to make the data requested by the NLA available on a weekly basis and not annually. The KGL Consultant should have disclosed through the KGL-allied media that since the KGL contract took effect in early 2024, the previous NLA leadership did not carry out such weekly reconciliations, and such reconciliation has never been done. He should have told the public that this is the reason the NLA, as the owner of the 5/90 lotto vehicle, does not know how much its driver, KGL, is making from the vehicle. While this is not about GRA or Auditors, the KGL consultant constantly seeks to deceive the public through the KGL-allied media as if the required weekly reconciliation is about GRA or the Auditor General’s annual audits.

7. When we started reporting about the terrible NLA-GKL deal that gave KGL over GHC3 billion in revenues in 2024 alone, the KGL Consultant was all over and published through the KGL-allied media that KGL had made NLA profitable. He claimed KGL makes it possible for NLA to contribute tens of millions to Ghana’s Consolidated Funds.

We exposed the lies with evidence from the Ministry of Finance that proved that the plight of the NLA had worsened since the KGL deal started in 2019. We provided evidence that in 2018 (the year prior to the KGL deal), the NLA made a profit of GHC37 million for the state. That figure dropped to GHC17 million in 2019 (the year the KGL deal began). We provided additional evidence that in 2022, NLA made ZERO profit; in 2023, NLA made ZERO profit and in 2024, when KGL said it made only GHC70 million profit as the driver of the NLA’s 5/90 car, NLA as the car owner, made ZERO profit. Then he went silent, thinking of the next lie.

8. When we said KGL started operating NLA’s 5/90 USSD online lottery illegally and was fined GHC10 million by NLA, the KGL Consultant and his allies said we lied. They claimed that the company that operated illegally and was fined was called a certain KEED and not KGL. We produced the evidence below from the 2019 NLA-KGL license agreement. Then they went silent, thinking of the next lie to feed the public with.

We stand ready to expose every lie they put out in their allied media houses. In the interest of the nation and the public.

BY The Fourth Estate