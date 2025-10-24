Accra Court grants bail to 11 accused of defrauding Sri Lankan MP of $2 million gold scam

The Accra Circuit Court Eight has granted bail to eleven persons accused of defrauding a Sri Lankan Member of Parliament of USD2 million under the pretext of supplying gold.

Each accused was granted bail in the sum of GH¢500,000.00 with two sureties, one of whom must justify with a landed property and submit the original title certificate to the Court's Registry.

The accused—Abdul Rauf Adam, Alhmamoudi Saleh, Yaw Attah Antwi, Osman Suleman, Nhyiraba Dwamena Ra-III, Benzcarl Dwamena, Sanfo Mubassir, Sallah Mammoudi, Ahmed Issah, Umaru Pafadenam, and Salifu Suleman—are facing charges of conspiracy to commit crime, defrauding by false pretence, and attempted fraud.

Their charges were read in court, but pleas were not taken pending further investigations. They are expected to reappear on November 20, 2025.

Presenting the facts, Police Chief Inspector Jacob Kuubal said the complainants were officers of the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS).

He said the accused persons operated in and around Weija SCC and were part of a syndicate defrauding individuals under the guise of selling gold.

Investigations revealed that in 2023, Saleh and his accomplices defrauded Dr Muhammed Hizbullah, a Sri Lankan MP, of USD2 million under the pretext of supplying gold. After receiving the money, they failed to deliver the gold and cut contact with the victim.

Chief Inspector Kuubal said the accused later re-established contact with Dr Hizbullah, offering to sell him 50kg of gold and signing a Memorandum of Understanding to give the transaction a semblance of legitimacy.

Following an official complaint, a National Security team arrested the suspects at Weija SCC on October 16, 2025. Two yellowish metals suspected to be gold were retrieved during the arrest.

He said tests were being conducted to determine the authenticity of the metals.

GNA