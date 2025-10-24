NPP has chosen the path of self-destruction — Ebo Buckman

A leading member of the United Party (UP), Ebo Buckman, has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is on a path of self-destruction through the conduct of some of its Members of Parliament.

He noted that the decision by 63 NPP MPs to openly endorse former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the party’s presidential primaries reflects poor political judgment.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day show on Friday, October 24, Buckman asserted that such public declarations could deepen internal divisions and affect the party’s cohesion ahead of the 2028 general elections.

“The NPP has chosen the path of self-destruction, and from the way things are going, it looks as if no one can stop them,” he said.

Buckman stressed that the party’s current actions expose a leadership gap that could worsen its electoral chances if not addressed.

“If an MP supports a candidate, why not do it quietly? Coming out openly raises questions about leadership in the party and could create disunity if their preferred candidate loses,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the MPs say Dr. Bawumia stands out as the most experienced, visionary, and winnable candidate among the five party stalwarts seeking to lead the NPP into the 2028 general elections.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Thursday, October 23, Mampong MP Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong described Dr. Bawumia as the embodiment of the party’s next chapter and a symbol of renewal and competence.