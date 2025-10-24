ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NPP has chosen the path of self-destruction — Ebo Buckman

NPP NPP has chosen the path of self-destruction — Ebo Buckman
FRI, 24 OCT 2025

A leading member of the United Party (UP), Ebo Buckman, has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is on a path of self-destruction through the conduct of some of its Members of Parliament.

He noted that the decision by 63 NPP MPs to openly endorse former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the party’s presidential primaries reflects poor political judgment.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day show on Friday, October 24, Buckman asserted that such public declarations could deepen internal divisions and affect the party’s cohesion ahead of the 2028 general elections.

“The NPP has chosen the path of self-destruction, and from the way things are going, it looks as if no one can stop them,” he said.

Buckman stressed that the party’s current actions expose a leadership gap that could worsen its electoral chances if not addressed.

“If an MP supports a candidate, why not do it quietly? Coming out openly raises questions about leadership in the party and could create disunity if their preferred candidate loses,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the MPs say Dr. Bawumia stands out as the most experienced, visionary, and winnable candidate among the five party stalwarts seeking to lead the NPP into the 2028 general elections.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Thursday, October 23, Mampong MP Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong described Dr. Bawumia as the embodiment of the party’s next chapter and a symbol of renewal and competence.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

NPP has chosen the path of self-destruction — Ebo Buckman NPP has chosen the path of self-destruction — Ebo Buckman

2 hours ago

NPP MPs in Ashanti region don’t understand politics — Ebo Buckman NPP MPs in Ashanti region don’t understand politics — Ebo Buckman

2 hours ago

Asantehene commemorative gold coin presented to Commonwealth in London Asantehene commemorative gold coin presented to Commonwealth in London

2 hours ago

October 24: Cedi sells at GHS12.60 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.81 on interbank October 24: Cedi sells at GHS12.60 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.81 on inter...

2 hours ago

Bawumia’s support dips by 3% but retains lead in NPP flagbearer race — Global InfoAnalytics Bawumia’s support dips by 3% but retains lead in NPP flagbearer race — Global In...

2 hours ago

Governance and leadership expert, Professor Enoch Opoku-Antwi 63 NPP MPs’ endorsement of Bawumia a wrongly calculated move — Prof Opoku-Antwi

2 hours ago

Here are the 278 small-scale mining licences revoked for regulatory breaches Here are the 278 small-scale mining licences revoked for regulatory breaches

3 hours ago

National flags to fly at half-mast in honour of Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings — Gov’t National flags to fly at half-mast in honour of Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings — Gov’t

3 hours ago

Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings left an indelible mark on Ghana’s history — NDC Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings left an indelible mark on Ghana’s history — NDC

3 hours ago

Gov’t declares 3 days of national mourning in honour of Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings Gov’t declares 3 days of national mourning in honour of Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line