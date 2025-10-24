NPP MPs in Ashanti region don’t understand politics — Ebo Buckman

A leading member of the United Party (UP), Ebo Buckman, has stated that Members of Parliament from the Ashanti Region lack a deep understanding of politics.

According to him, most of the region’s lawmakers in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have become complacent because their seats are almost guaranteed once they win their party primaries.

His comment follows the endorsement of former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia by 63 NPP MPs, 29 of whom are from the Ashanti Region, ahead of the party’s upcoming presidential primaries.

Speaking on Accra-based TV3’s New Day show on Friday, October 24, Mr. Buckman said the lawmakers’ open declaration of support shows poor political judgment and a lack of understanding of the country's political dynamics.

“Truth be told, MPs in Ashanti Region don’t really understand politics. In Ashanti Region, the only competition is the primary. Once you win the primary, you’re almost automatically an MP, so they don’t really understand the nuances of politics,” he stated.

He further noted that the decision by the MPs to openly declare their support for Dr. Bawumia could have dire consequences for party unity.

“The NPP has chosen the path of self-destruction. If an MP supports a candidate, why not do it quietly? Coming out openly raises questions about leadership in the party and could create disunity if their preferred candidate loses,” he cautioned.