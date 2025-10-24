Asantehene commemorative gold coin presented to Commonwealth in London

The Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has applauded the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for making peacebuilding a central focus in his illustrious reign.

“His peace initiative is well documented and as a Commonwealth, we associate with the initiative," she stated.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Friday said she made the remarks when the Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Coin was presented to her at the Commonwealth Secretariat in London on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

She acknowledged Otumfuo's good works for Asanteman and Ghana.

The Secretary-General emphasised that all 56 countries within the Commonwealth operated under its charter, which promoted democracy, good governance, human rights, and the rule of law—

“Otumfuo is on the right path, and we wholeheartedly associate ourselves with what he is doing. We gratefully accept this gift of the gold coin,” she added.

A delegation, which included Alex Dadey, Executive Chairman of KGL Group; Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori Atta, Executive Chairman of E ON 3 Group; Kwami Sefa Kayi, a broadcast journalist and media consultant to E ON 3 Group; and Daniel Weitmann, founder of Golden Suisse, presented the gold coin to the Secretary-General.

Mr Dadey said, “We have come here on behalf of Otumfuo to present one of the commemorative gold coins to you and also to invite you to next year's peace concert event.”

The 24-karat gold coin symbolises peace and honours Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his contributions to peace and development in Ghana. It is a life-long project that not only stands as a legacy for the 16th Asantehene, but also serves as a vehicle to project Ghana's cultural heritage.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General also accepted an invitation to be a special guest for the 'World-Meets-in-Ghana' peace concert, scheduled for Kumasi next year, to celebrate Otumfuo as a Pillar of Peace on his 27th coronation anniversary.

The two-day event will provide an opportunity for world leaders, Ghanaians, the African diaspora and the global community to own a piece of the Otumfuo commemorative gold coin, gold bar and gold medal.

On December 29, 2019, Otumfuo was honoured with the prestigious title of “Pillar of Peace” at the inaugural African Premier Leadership Awards in Kumasi.

This recognition came in light of his pivotal role in leading the Committee of Eminent Chiefs to resolve the decades-long Dagbon chieftaincy conflict.

This mediation effort lasted over 17 years and included more than 1,000 sittings at the Manhyia Palace, ultimately paving the way for the enskinment of a new king, Ya-Na Abukari II.

Beyond the Dagbon conflict, he has successfully resolved hundreds of chieftaincy disputes within his kingdom, fostering stability and security for his people.

He has also played a key role in mediating political conflicts, including election disputes and political transitions. In the lead-up to the 2012 general election, the Asantehene convened all presidential candidates to sign a peace agreement in Kumasi, known as the Kumasi Declaration.

Additionally, when tensions escalated in 2016 and concerns were raised by the UN representative and the diplomatic community, the Asantehene facilitated a quiet diplomatic resolution that led to a peaceful transition.

His mediation skills have been instrumental in diffusing political tensions that threatened Ghana’s democracy.

In recognition of his contributions to peace and development in Ghana, the Bank of Ghana authorised the E ON 3 Group, a business and investment company, to issue a 24-karat commemorative gold coin in his honour.

The gold coin was officially launched on December 12, 2021, at a grand event in Kumasi.

Following the official launch of the gold coin, special presentations of the coin were made.

The recipients were selected based on their alignment with the time and personal resources the Asantehene invested in resolving the Dagbon dispute, as well as their own esteemed reputations, which resonated with the global prestige of the coin.

Recipients include President John Dramani Mahama, former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former John Agyekum Kufuor, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Former Vice President of Ghana, Justice Anin Yeboah, former Chief Justice of Ghana, Ernest Addison, former Governor of Bank of Ghana, Sir Sam Jonah, Executive Chairman, Jonah Capital, The City of Memphis, USA, represented by Charles Ewing, Chairman of the Memphis in May Festival (2022) and James L. Holt, President & CEO of the Memphis in May Festival.

